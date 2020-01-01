2. Camden (2) 4-1: Roman Catholic coach Matt Griffin was effusive in his praise of the Panthers and particularly freshman guard D.J. Wagner after the Cahillites’ 70-59 victory on Monday night. “He’s fearless and relentless,” said Griffin, who worked with the 14-year-old Wagner at the USA Basketball junior national team’s training camp in Colorado Spring, Colo., last summer. “He’s one of the best guards in the country in his class. He’s not only a great basketball player. He’s a great listener. He has great character and he works really hard. You combine all that and the sky is the limit for him.”