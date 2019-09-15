Connor Kennedy made a pair of big plays to power Lenape past St. Augustine Prep in a clash of South Jersey Top 10 teams on Friday night.
The 20-7 victory sent the Indians surging in the Week 2 Top 10 while St. Joseph and Williamstown held steady at the top two spots.
Here’s the latest rankings:
(Previous ranking in parentheses)
1. St. Joseph (1) 2-0
Four more touchdowns by senior sensation Jada Byers led the way in the Wildcats’ 43-6 win over Milville. Senior Tyrell Russell added a pick-six as St. Joseph won its seventh game in a row. St. Joseph hosts rival St. Augustine on Saturday at Bill Bendig Field.
2. Williamstown (2) 2-0
Christian Forman ran for three touchdowns and the Braves’ defense was strong again in a 40-0 win over Rancocas Valley in a rematch of last year’s South Jersey Group 5 final. The Braves’ defense has allowed a touchdown or less in 13 of the last 15 games. Williamstown plays at Millville on Friday night.
3. Woodrow Wilson (4) 1-0
Sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman threw six touchdown passes in his first varsity start in a 60-13 win over Camden Catholic. Malik Harvey pulled in three touchdown catches for the Tigers, who host North Jersey non-public power Delbarton on Saturday at Mike Rozier Stadium.
4. Shawnee (5) 2-0
Matt Papa returned a fumble 66 yards for touchdown as the Renegades ground out a 17-6 victory over school-district rival Cherokee on Friday night. The reigning South Jersey Group 4 champions visit Hammonton on Friday night.
5. Lenape (8) 2-0
Connor Kennedy had a 50-yard touchdown catch and a 58-yard punt return for another touchdown in the Indians’ statement win over previous No. 3 St. Augustine. Junior all-purpose player Xavier Coleman shook loose for an 84-yard touchdown run as the Indians combined big scoring plays with a sturdy defense. Lenape visits Vineland on Friday.
6. St. Augustine (3) 0-2
Sophomore quarterback Auston Leyman threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to sophomore all-purpose player Nasir Hill for the Hermits’ lone touchdown in the loss to Lenape. Things don’t get any easier for St. Augustine, which visits No. 1 St. Joseph on Saturday in a clash of fierce rivals.
7. Highland (7) 1-1
Johnny Martin ran for a pair of scores as the Tartans beat Clearview, 21-7, in a rematch of last year’s South Jersey Group 4 semifinals. Highland visits Oakcrest on Friday.
8. West Deptford (10) 2-0
Senior Tyshawn Bookman ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-0 win over Collingswood. The Eagles rolled up 378 rushing yards. West Deptford visists Delsea on Friday night.
9. Penns Grove (6) 2-0
The Red Devils’ 14-game winning streak was in serious jeopardy as they were trailing Woodstown in the fourth quarter before Nasir Robinson returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Jamar Johnson added a pick-six to secure a 30-22 victory. Penns Grove travels to Paulsboro on Saturday for a clash of South Jersey Group 1 contenders.
10. Camden (9) 2-0
The Panthers took a 28-0 lead but barely held on for a 42-41 victory over Cedar Creek in a wild battle of South Jersey Group 2 contenders on Saturday afternoon. Junior quarterback Jalin Brownlee threw for 365 yards and five touchdowns. Junior all-purpose Alijah Clark caught three touchdown passes. For Cedar Creek, senior all-purpose Malachi Melton tied a South Jersey record with four touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter, according to sports historian Chuck Langerman.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Cedar Creek (2-1), Haddonfield (2-0), Holy Spirit (1-1), Timber Creek (2-1).