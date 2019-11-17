4. St. Joseph (4) 8-1: The Wildcats are trying to schedule a non-league game for Thanksgiving weekend to account for a lack of competition this month. St. Joseph’s last game was a 22-19 win over Holy Spirit on Nov. 2. The Wildcats were off consecutive weekends because of a double-bye in Non-Public 2 tournament play, largely because of teams declining to compete in the tournament. St. Joseph hosts Morris Catholic in the semifinals on Saturday, and likely will meet the Holy Spirit-Hudson Catholic winner in the state final the weekend of Dec. 5-8. That’s because Holy Spirit, the likely other finalist, has an annual Thanksgiving game vs. Atlantic City. Under that scenario, and barring the scheduling of a non-league game, St. Joseph would play just two games over the final five weeks of the season.