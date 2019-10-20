1. Williamstown (1) 7-0: Another game, another shutout. The Braves beat old rival Washington Township 33-0 to register their fourth shutout of the season. Since the start of the 2018 season, they’ve held 16 of 20 opponents to seven points or fewer. In Friday’s win over the Minutemen, junior quarterback Doug Brown threw a pair of touchdown passes and sophomore Turner Inge ran for a pair of scores. Williamstown has two big WJFL American games on tap before the start of the state tournament: Friday at Shawnee and Nov. 1 at St. Augustine.