Thanks to the sensational all-around play of junior Brody Colbert and another airtight performance by the defense, Williamstown cruised to a 37-0 victory over Millville on Friday night.
The win did more than just improve the Braves’ record to 3-0.
It also catapulted the Group 5 powerhouse program to the No. 1 spot in the Inquirer South Jersey Top 10, as formerly top-ranked St. Joseph dropped a decision to rival St. Augustine on Saturday.
Here are the Week 3 rankings:
(Previous ranking in parentheses.)
1. Williamstown (2) 3-0: Colbert, a junior three-sport standout who has committed to attend La Salle on a baseball scholarship, scored three touchdowns in three ways in the victory over Millville. He ran for one score. He returned a punt for another. And he took an interception back for another. Williamstown’s defense pitched its second straight shutout. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Braves’ defense has held 14 of 16 opponents to a touchdown or less while Williamstown has gone 15-1. Williamstown hosts No. 4 Lenape on Friday night in a game with major WJFL American and South Jersey Group 5 playoff implications.
2. Woodrow Wilson (3) 2-0: Sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman was 37-for-54 passing for 443 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-38 win over North Jersey non-public power Delbarton on Saturday. The 37 completions tied the state record set in 2002 by former Audubon and current NFL quarterback Joe Flacco, according to sports historian Chuck Langerman. The Tigers’ passing attack also featured senior Fadil Diggs (13 catches, 165 yards, 2 TDs) and sophomore Amari Clark (7 catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs). Woodrow Wilson plays Saturday at Cedar Creek.
3. Shawnee (4) 3-0: Tom Rebstock ran for 134 yards and a touchdown and Jake Barnett ran for two scores as the Renegades handled Hammontpn, 30-8. Shawnee is host to No. 5 St. Augustine on Friday night.
4. Lenape (5) 3-0: Brady Long threw three touchdown passes as the Indians beat South Jersey Group 5 playoff contender Vineland, 34-7. Junior Xavier Coleman continued his dynamic play with three more touchdowns, two as a receiver and one as a runner. Lenape will be battling history as well as Williamstown Friday night. According to Langerman, the programs have met five times since both varsity teams were formed in 1959 and Williamstown has won all five games.
5. St. Augustine (6) 1-2: What a turnaround for the Hermits. Coming off a sluggish loss to Lenape, St. Augustine traveled to then-No. 1 St. Joseph on Saturday and made an emphatic statement with a 28-12 victory at Bill Bendig Field. The Hermits controlled both lines of scrimmage and rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns behind backs Franklin Sims and Nasir Hill as well as a rugged offensive line. St. Augustine visits No. 3 Shawnee in another key WJFL American clash on Friday night.
6. St. Joseph (1) 2-1: From No. 1 to No. 6 seems like a steep drop based on one loss to a quality opponent. But rankings can be tricky. There’s no way to have the Wildcats above the Hermits after Saturday. And there’s no way to have St. Augustine above Lenape after the previous weekend. Senior all-purpose standout Jada Byers shook loose for two touchdowns Saturday but the Wildcats were beaten up front, a tough thing for a program that prides itself on its commitment to the weight room. St. Joseph hosts Atlantic City on Saturday.
7. Highland (7) 2-1: The Tartans combined great work by the offensive line and some typically hard running by junior Johnny Martin for a 43-0 win over Oakcrest. Martin ran for three scores and Mike D’Amico, Javon Holley, and Naeim El also scored rushing touchdowns in the victory. Highland visits Winslow Township on Friday.
8. West Deptford (8) 3-0: The Eagles have it going in familiar fashion. The offensive line is strong and synchronized and the backs in the Wing-T system are taking full advantage with some hard running and crisp blocking. West Deptford rolled to a 41-12 victory over perennial power Delsea on Friday. Gavin Shields ran for 128 yards while quarterback Aaron Graeber ran for 87 and a score and passed for 61 and another touchdown. The Eagles, who visit Sterling on Friday, are averaging 35 points.
9. Penns Grove (9) 3-0: Junior Nasir Robinson ran for 210 yards and two scores as Penns Grove beat Paulsboro 42-26 in a battle of South Jersey Group 1 contenders. The reigning small-school champion also got big games from Jayvon Carter (108 rushing yards, two TDs) and Jamar Johnson (three TDs). Penns Grove has won 16 games in a row. The school record is 17, set from 1966-68, according to Langerman’s research. The Red Devils can tie the mark Saturday at home vs. North Jersey Group 3 power River Del.
10. Camden (10) 3-0: Nazir Dale ran for 102 yards and two scores and DaShawn Harris added 63 yards and a touchown as Camden beat Paul VI, 58-0. Linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, a Miami recruit, returned an interception for a touchdown as the Panthers’ defense posted its second shutout. Camden hosts Delsea on Friday.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Burlington Township (2-0), Cedar Creek (3-1), Haddonfield (3-0), Holy Spirit (2-1), Timber Creek (2-1), Willingboro (3-1).