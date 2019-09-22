1. Williamstown (2) 3-0: Colbert, a junior three-sport standout who has committed to attend La Salle on a baseball scholarship, scored three touchdowns in three ways in the victory over Millville. He ran for one score. He returned a punt for another. And he took an interception back for another. Williamstown’s defense pitched its second straight shutout. Since the start of the 2018 season, the Braves’ defense has held 14 of 16 opponents to a touchdown or less while Williamstown has gone 15-1. Williamstown hosts No. 4 Lenape on Friday night in a game with major WJFL American and South Jersey Group 5 playoff implications.