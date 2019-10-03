Priya Shah’s game-winning goal in overtime gave Moorestown Friends a 2-1 field hockey win over the Academy of New Church on Wednesday. Lauren Phillips drove the ball 50 yards downfield before finding Shah for the winning score. Isabella Prate scored for the Foxes, while Becca Clark’s score in the second half tied the game for the Lions.
***
Joslyn Epperson had a hat trick and Gracie Iwanicki scored twice for Riverside in a 7-1 win over Medford Tech.
***
Julia Cavicchio and Crissy Solomen scored two goals each as Shawnee beat Cherry Hill East, 9-1. Five other players scored for the Renegades.
***
Morgan Walsh and Sophia Briggs scored a goal apiece to lift West Deptford over Haddon Township, 2-0.
***
Eastern beat Lenape, 4-1, behind two goals from Ryleigh Heck. Izzy Bianco and Riley Hudson also scored for the Vikings.
***
Goals from Alex Kulinski and Emma Wright led Cherokee past Washington Township, 2-1.
***
Makayla Baggstrom, Brielle Curtin and Kaitlyn DeMaio recorded goals for Cedar Creek in its 3-0 win over Holy Spirit.
***
Abby Miller and Alex Senior scored two goals apiece as Bishop Eustace shut out Paul VI, 4-0.
***
Maple Shade beat Holy Cross, 3-1. Allison Bimmer, Riley Carr and Natalie Doman scored goals.
***
Abby McDonald, Alexis Ochman and Alex Riviello scored a goal each for Cinnaminson in its 3-1 win over Bordentown.
Miranda Uzdavines netted two goals for Williamstown in its 3-2 double-overtime win over Hammonton. Riley Baker scored for the Braves, while Sarah Mento and Sydney Sorrentino scored a goal apiece in the second half for Hammonton to tie the game and force overtime.
***
Reese Evans recorded a hat trick for Deptford in a 6-0 win over Paulsboro. The Spartans took a 5-0 lead at halftime.
***
Summer Reimet scored twice as Ocean City shut out Mainland, 5-0. Reimet, Faith Slimmer and Carly Reighard had assists.
***
Alexa Endres had two goals and Madison McCready had one in Shawnee’s 3-0 win over Cherry Hill East.
***
Five players scored for Schalick, beating Glassboro, 6-0. Nya Salmon led all scorers with two goals.
***
Triton shut out Cumberland, 7-0. Alyssa Gargiulo had a team-high two goals, as six players recorded goals.
***
Natalie Musick and Ella VanDine both scored a goal in Gloucester Catholic’s 2-1 win over Pitman.
Nathan Wilson’s hat trick led Salem to a 6-0 win over Paulsboro.
***
Rei O’Brien’s second-half goal proved to be the game-winner for Cherry Hill East in a 1-0 win over Shawnee.
***
Aiden Coombs, Connor Green and Cole Hayman each scored a goal to lift Schalick over Glassboro, 3-1.
***
CJ Gee’s two-goal game led Cinnaminson to a 4-0 win over Pemberton. The Pirates took a 3-0 lead at halftime.
***
Bordentown beat Burlington Township, 1-0. Cam Schroeder scored in the first half for the Scotties.
***
Triton beat Cumberland, 4-1, as Max Hawk netted two goals.