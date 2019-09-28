Liz Pakan’s hat trick and Bevan Gebhardt’s two-goal game led Holy Cross to a 7-0 field hockey win over Pemberton on Friday. The Lancers took a commanding 6-0 lead at halftime.

***

Eastern scored eight first half goals on the way to its 13-1 win over Downingtown East.

***

Burlington Township beat Northern Burlington, 4-1, behind two goals from Emma Lavin. Emily Robles and Christyana Kane scored a goal each for the Falcons.

***

Emma Wright and Alex Kulinski both scored twice to lift Cherokee over Timber Creek, 5-1.

***

Haddon Township beat Woodbury, 8-0, as eight players scored a goal each for the Hawks.

***

Alex Senior scored two goals as Bishop Eustace shut out Cherry Hill East, 7-0.

Girls’ Soccer

Sydney Slotkin’s hat trick led Florence to a 6-0 win over Medford Tech.

***

Regan King and Cierra Penny netted goals in Lenape’s 2-0 win over Bishop Eustace.

***

Burlington Township beat Nottingham, 2-1, behind goals from Lydia Daids and Jiselle Daniels.

***

Six players scored a goal for Collingswood in its 6-0 win over Paulsboro.

***

Angilese Reyes’ hat trick lifted Pennsauken over Willingboro, 3-0.

***

Faith Slimmer scored three goals in Ocean City’s 6-2 win over Absegami. The Red Raiders took a 4-1 lead at halftime.

***

Cherokee shut out Paul VI, 3-0, as Emma McMillan scored twice.

Boys’ Soccer

Jack Blumberg’s second-half goal gave Lenape a 1-0 win over Bishop Eustace.

***

Connor Kurtz, Joseph MacArthur and Cory Tindall scored a goal each for Florence in its 3-0 win over Doane Academy.

***

Matt D’Ottavi and Austin Galanis netted two goals apiece as Moorestown Friends beat Friends Select, 8-1.

***

Aiden Hinkie recorded a hat trick in Holy Cross’ 5-0 win over Burlington City.

***

Brent Ebner’s goal in the second half proved to be the game winner for Haddon Heights, beating Woodbury, 1-0.

***

Ezequiel Estrada and Ober Gonzalez scored for Lindenwold in its 2-1 win over West Deptford.