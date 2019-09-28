Jake Barnett’s 4-yard rushing touchdown on fourth down in overtime gave Shawnee a 14-7 win over St. Augustine on Friday.
Both teams were locked at zero going into the second quarter before Isaiah Raikes’ 2-yard touchdown run gave the Hermits a 7-0 lead at halftime. They would both be held scoreless again in the third, as a 26-yard pass from Matt Welsey to Nate Summerville tied the game with just under nine minutes remaining in regulation.
St. Augustine had a chance to go ahead with 1 minute, 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Luke Snyder’s 32-yard field goal attempt fell short. Moments later, Shawnee was given the same chance after marching down the field for a 32-yard try, but that went wide left.
***
Jamir Robinson found Elijah Jones-Ali for the game-winning 8-yard touchdown pass in overtime, as Deptford beat Collingswood, 32-26.
The Spartans took a 26-12 lead midway through the third quarter before the Panthers reeled off 14 unanswered points to tie it and force overtime. Down by 14, Andrew Clark connected with Quinton Moss for a 78-yard strike to make it an eight point game. Just 3 minutes and 39 seconds into the fourth, the Collingswood defense tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that was intercepted and returned 77 yards for a touchdown by Marcus Boldurain. The two-point conversion rushing attempt was good to tie the game at 26-26.
Collingswood seemed to score the go-ahead touchdown in overtime, but it was called back due to having an illegal man downfield. Clark was picked off moments later.
***
Jabriel Mace rushed for 192 yards and scored three times on the ground to lead Mainland past Bridgeton, 29-8. Mace scored 26 and 70 yards out, as well as another from a yard away, giving the Mustangs took a 20-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Cole Campbell connected with Jake Cook for a 5-yard score for Mainland.
***
Moorestown beat Burlington Township, 27-6. Jonathan Miller scored three times and Robert Damerjian had one score from 97 yards out. Miller punched it in from 5, 45 and 26 yards out. Rodney Vines had the lone touchdown for the Falcons on a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter.
***
Donovan Leary threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Timber Creek to a 44-10 win over Vineland. Leary connected with Tarheeb Still twice as the Chargers outscored the Fighting Clan 28-0 in the second half.
***
Hammonton beat Holy Spirit, 18-7. Caleb Narty and Jaiden Abrams had rishing touchdowns, both from two yards away. Abrams had 13 carries for 151 yards and he score in the first half alone. Holy Spirit scored on a 21-yard Elijah Stewart pass from Trevor Cohen to cut the lead to five, but Ryan Barts’ 9-yard rush in the fourth put the game away for the Blue Devils.
***
Northern Burlington scored 28 unanswered points to beat Cinnaminson, 28-7. Michael Caloiaro’s 83-yard pass to Victor Mushinski tied the game in the second quarter before he found Bryce Barron for a 20-yard score to give the Greyhounds a 14-7 lead at halftime. Jonathan Lartey and Amir Stevenson scored rushing touchdowns in the second half to round out the scoring. Caloiaro finished with 294 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-23 passing.