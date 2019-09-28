The Spartans took a 26-12 lead midway through the third quarter before the Panthers reeled off 14 unanswered points to tie it and force overtime. Down by 14, Andrew Clark connected with Quinton Moss for a 78-yard strike to make it an eight point game. Just 3 minutes and 39 seconds into the fourth, the Collingswood defense tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that was intercepted and returned 77 yards for a touchdown by Marcus Boldurain. The two-point conversion rushing attempt was good to tie the game at 26-26.