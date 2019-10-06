Bobby Arnold and Da’Shon Bundy combined for four touchdowns to lead Salem past Overbrook, 40-0. Arnold scored once on the ground and through the air, both from 10 yards out. Both of Bundy’s touchdowns came off long runs, 60 and 90 yards, with the second score extending the lead to 25-0 in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Brett Smick came in during the third quarter and found Lee Coleman for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it a 40-point game.