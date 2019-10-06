Devin Kargman threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns to lead Woodrow Wilson to a 53-34 shootout win over Seneca on Saturday.
Kargman connected with Malik Harvey early in the game on scoring passes of 24 and 66 yards as the Tigers reeled off 18 unanswered points and took an 18-7 lead in the second quarter. Muheem McCargo’s 2-point conversion run, 20-yard touchdown run and 30-yard pass from Kargman gave Wilson a 35-21 lead at halftime. McCargo finished with 198 rushing yards on 19 attempts and three scores, including a 62-yard dash to seal the win in the fourth quarter.
Malin Jasinski threw three touchdowns and two interceptions while scoring twice on the ground for the Golden Eagles.
***
Bobby Arnold and Da’Shon Bundy combined for four touchdowns to lead Salem past Overbrook, 40-0. Arnold scored once on the ground and through the air, both from 10 yards out. Both of Bundy’s touchdowns came off long runs, 60 and 90 yards, with the second score extending the lead to 25-0 in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Brett Smick came in during the third quarter and found Lee Coleman for a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it a 40-point game.
***
Nazir Dale ran for 244 yards and scored twice for Camden in its 40-0 win over Pemberton. The Panthers scored all five touchdowns on the ground as Alijah Clark ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Amir Catoe rounded out the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
***
Tyreem Powell had rushing and receiving touchdowns for Vineland in its 20-12 win over Trenton. Jonathan Toney’s 39-yard pass to Powell in the second quarter put the Fighting Clan ahead, 7-6. Powell then scored on the ground from 18 yards out to make it a 14-6 game at halftime. Ricky Brown Jr. had both scores for Trenton, running in from 14 and 24 yards.
***
Collingswood beat Gloucester Catholic, 26-13. The Panthers took a 20-0 lead at halftime thanks to Andrew Clark’s touchdown passes to Michael Davis and Christian Shine. Calvin Toomer scored twice on the ground for Collingswood, both from 2 yards out.
GCIT beat Gateway, 5-4, in overtime. Salvatore Donnian netted two goals for the Cheetahs. Charles McCormick and Eric Smith each had two goals for the Gators.
***
Joseph Delconte, Logan Jagodzinski and Cade McGrath each scored a goal for Moorestown in its 3-1 win over Bridgewater-Raritan.
***
Warren Vanard scored twice as Doane Academy beat Solebury School, 3-1.
Courtney Farren had two goals to lead Gateway past Gloucester, 3-1. Brynn Okrem also scored for the Gators.
***
Lenape beat Moorestown, 3-1, as Megan McKenna scored twice for the Indians.
***
Avery Corino and Halle Dreger scored a goal apiece for West Deptford in a 2-0 win over Cherokee.
Eastern shut out Clearview, 6-0, to extend its undefeated record to 13-0. Emily Eustace, Kelli McGroarty and Riley Tiernan each scored two goals.
***
Julianna Farina netted a hat trick for Gateway in its 5-0 win over Gloucester Catholic.