Jackie Barr, Bella McCollister, Lauren Phillips and Priya Shah all had two goals apiece as Moorestown Friends field hockey beat Gateway, 9-3, on Friday. Alyssia Saraullo had a hat trick for Gateway.
***
Paige Dorsey and Carly Santimaw scored two goals each to lead Pennsville over GCIT, 4-1.
***
Marissa Craig, Vanessa DiDonato and Emily Robles scored goals in Burlington Township’s 3-0 win over Lawrence.
***
Dominique Rodriguez scored a hat trick in Schalick’s 6-0 win over Hammonton.
***
Camden Catholic beat Cherokee, 4-1, scoring all four goals in the first half by four players.
***
Clearview beat Middle Township, 4-2, as the teams were tied 1-1 at halftime.
Chase Sempervive’s goal in overtime gave New Egypt a 1-0 win over Palmyra.
***
Northern Burlington beat Bordentown, 1-0, in overtime thanks to Austin Lovenduski’s game winner.
***
Jacob Bodine scored a hat trick and Justin Bennett had two goals to lift Cumberland over Salem, 6-0.
***
Darren Keller scored the game’s lone goal for Deptford, which beat Penns Grove, 1-0.
***
Gorkem Ozdemir had two goals in Glassboro’s 4-1 win over Sterling.
***
Omar Brown scored two goals in Woodbury’s 2-0 win over Collingswood.
***
Matt D’Ottavi netted two goals to lead Moorestown Friends past George School, 4-0.
***
Eastern held on in the second half to beat Cherokee, 4-2. The Vikings went into halftime with a 2-0 lead.
***
Justin Bautista scored the game’s only goal for Washington Township, which beat Cherry Hill East 1-0.
***
Daniel Kaighn and Jacob Borsky scored a goal each to lift Shawnee over Lenape, 2-0.
***
Cherry Hill West beat Bishop Eustace, 5-1, after going into halftime up 1-0. Ian Sachs had seven saves for the Lions.
***
Luke Leach notched a hat trick in Seneca’s 5-0 win over Winslow Township.
***
Michael Merchel’s goal led Holy Cross to a 1-0 win over Burlington Township.
***
Pemberton downed Medford Tech, 4-2, as Gerardo Torres scored two goals.
Maggie Campbell’s game-winning goal in overtime gave Haddon Heights a 2-1 win over Gateway.
***
Riley Tiernan recorded a hat trick for Eastern, which beat Cherokee, 4-1.
***
Keegan Douglas netted two goals in Haddonfield’s 3-1 win over Haddon Township. Both teams scored their goals in the second half.
***
Abbey McNulty had three goals to lead Moorestown to a 5-2 win over Holy Cross. Grace Hurren had three assists.
***
Olivia Falicki scored a hat trick in Palmyra’s 5-1 win over Westampton Tech. The Panthers led 5-0 at halftime.
***
Emily Waldron scored twice for Collingswood to beat Woodbury, 3-1.
***
Four players scored goals for Shawnee to beat Lenape, 4-1.
***
Pennsauken shut out STEM Civics Charter, 6-0. Six players scored for the Indians.
***
Maria Muzzarelli netted two goals in Buena’s 4-0 win over Cumberland.
***
Ocean City beat Clearview, 4-1, as four Red Raiders players scored goals.