Down by a run, the St. Augustine baseball team scored three runs in the home sixth to knock off St. Joseph’s-Metuchen, 5-3, to win the South Non-Public A title on Friday. Kevin Foreman went 3-for-4 and Cole Vanderslice went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Jayson Hoopes tossed six innings and struck out five for the Hermits, who have won the title for the fourth straight year.
Noah Putney went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, and five RBIs as Glassboro cruised past Schalick, 13-0, in the South Group 1 final. Justin Tongue got the win going five inning and allowing just three hits. Coty McArthur doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Anthony Solometo struck out 11 in five innings and surrendered three hits to lift Gloucester Catholic over Trenton Catholic, 11-0, in the South Non-Public B final. Tyler Cannon and Lillo Paxia each doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Rams.
Mike Bonomo tripled and drove in a run as Eastern topped Cherry Hill East, 7-2, in the South Group 4 final. Sam Portnoy went 5 2/3 innings in the win for the Vikings.
Annabella Pisapia threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in five innings as Bordentown rolled past Delran, 15-0, in the Group 2 semifinals. The Scotties will play Ramsey on Saturday for the title.
Natalie Ampole pitched a six-hitter with four strikeouts to lead Buena over South Hunterdon, 9-0, in the Group 1 semifinals. Bridgette Gilliano went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Reyna Torres added an RBI on three hits for the Chiefs, who will play Cedar Grove on Sunday.
Diana Parker allowed a run in the first inning and Delsea wasn’t able to recover, losing to Middletown North, 1-0, in the Group 3 semifinals. Malori Bell allowed one hit and struck out 12 for the victors.
Kingsway couldn’t solve Allie Bridgman, who scattered three hits and struck out seven as Highstown blanked the Dragons, 5-0, in the Group 4 semifinals.
Conor McDonough scored a game-high three goals to lift Moorestown over Chatham, 9-6, to win the Group 3 title. Nick Cataline and Shane Knobloch added two goals apiece for the Quakers.