As if his first rushing score from 52-yards out to start the game’s scoring wasn’t impressive enough, Street followed that up with a 71-yard touchdown to cap off a 14-point first quarter for the Rams. Salem tacked on another six points before halftime with a Jahki Coates 23-yard touchdown pass to Streets. The Rams finished the game’s scoring with three rushing touchdowns from two players in the third quarter. Ty’Kerron Morrison scored from 15 yards out, followed by two Da’Son Bundy touchdowns, one from 13 yards and another from 44.