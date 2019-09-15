Kaciir Street punched in two touchdowns on the ground and hauled in another through the air to lead Salem past Schalick, 41-0, on Saturday.
As if his first rushing score from 52-yards out to start the game’s scoring wasn’t impressive enough, Street followed that up with a 71-yard touchdown to cap off a 14-point first quarter for the Rams. Salem tacked on another six points before halftime with a Jahki Coates 23-yard touchdown pass to Streets. The Rams finished the game’s scoring with three rushing touchdowns from two players in the third quarter. Ty’Kerron Morrison scored from 15 yards out, followed by two Da’Son Bundy touchdowns, one from 13 yards and another from 44.
***
David Collins’ pick six with 2 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the game sealed Woodbury’s 34-18 win over Audubon. The Thundering Herd were led by Andre Parker, who had a passing touchdown and another on the ground.
After trailing 12-7 in the second quarter, Woodbury’s Teddy Lockhart took a pitch on an option play from Parker for a 15-yard score to put the team up by one with less than two minutes until halftime. The Thundering Herd then forced a punt before half and blocked it, setting up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Parker to Maurice Taylor to go up 21-12 at the break.
***
Pemberton beat Cinnaminson, 34-14, in a game that saw every touchdown scored on the ground. Emmanuel Highsmith and Antonio Flores both scored within the two yard-line in the second quarter to give the Hornets a 14-0 lead at halftime. Highsmith then scored from four yards out and was followed by a Davierre Foster 13-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 20 going into the fourth quarter.
***
Gloucester Catholic lost to Robbinsville, 28-7, after taking a 7-0 lead going into the second quarter. Dan Surtz threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, as Robbinsville took a 21-7 lead at halftime.
Konrad Jablonski and Ethan Steinbiss both scored goals in the second half to give Cherry Hill West a 2-1 win over Seneca. Luke Leach scored for the Golden Eagles in the first half.
***
Shom Dhar’s goal in overtime was all Lenape needed in its 1-0 win over Washington Township.
***
Haddonfield beat Northern Burlington, 3-2, as Connor Fell, Geno Mariano and Tommy Mollis netted goals for the Bulldogs. Austin Lovenduski provided the scoring for the Greyhounds with two goals.
***
Andrew Borrelli and Liam Higgins scored a goal apiece to lift Bishop Eustace over Winslow Township, 2-0.
***
Matt Guerrero’s two-goal game proved to be the difference maker in Paul VI’s 3-2 win over Timber Creek. The teams were tied at one at halftime.
Giana Lutz recorded a hat trick and scored the game’s only goals in Pemberton’s 3-0 win over Holy Cross.
***
Kailey Sheehan scored a goal in both halves as Sterling beat Collingswood, 2-0.
***
Katrina Vyzaniaris had two goals and Alivia Gallardo scored one all in the second half of Cherry Hill West’s 3-0 win over Seneca.
***
Five players scored a goal in Bishop Eustace’s 5-0 win over Winslow Township. The Crusaders went up 4-0 at halftime.
***
Six players accounted for a goal as Eastern shut out Haddonfield, 6-0.
***
Amanda Attanasi netted two goals for Washington Township to beat Lenape, 3-1.
***
Alexis Linton had two goals in Rancocas Valley’s 6-0 win over Delran.
Bryn Iuliano and Lina Neilson scored two goals apiece in Lenape’s 6-0 shut out of Cherry Hill East.
***
Burlington City beat Pemberton, 2-1, as Cassandra Shea and Raniya Bruton-Moore scored for the Blue Devils.
***
Eastern lost to Oak Knoll, 4-1. Oak Knoll has now outscored opponents 33-1 en route to its 5-0 start. Megan Joel had two goals in the win.
***
Ocean City fell to West Essex, 7-2. Olivia Vanesko scored two goals in the loss. Gianna Puorro and Emily Holleuffer had two apiece for West Essex.