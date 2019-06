The Bordentown softball team lost to Ramsey in the Group 2 final, 2-1 on Saturday. Makenza Goleniecki provided the offense for the Scotties, launching a solo home run over the left-center wall in the top of the second inning to give Bordentown a 1-0 lead. Ramsey then tied the game with an RBI single from Kaitlin Houser in the bottom of the third then won the game with an Emma Cunningham walk-off single to left in the seventh.