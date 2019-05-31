Eastern held on to beat Princeton, 9-8, in the Group 4 semifinals. After being down, 6-5, at halftime, the Vikings outscored Princeton, 4-2, in the second half. Ryleigh Heck’s goal with 15 minutes, seven seconds remaining in the second half tied the score at seven. Princeton then scored shortly after before the Vikings rattled off two goals in the final 11:16 of the game to win. Dani Mlkvy led all scorers with four goals for Eastern, which now goes on to play Ridgewood in the final at Kean University on Saturday.