Coty McArthur’s two-run double in the first inning gave Glassboro an early lead in its 3-0 win over Middlesex in the NJSIAA Group 1 semifinals on Monday at Rider University. Mike McMahon went 3-for-3 while teammate Noah Putney had a double. Middlesex came in as the two-time defending Group 1 champions. The Bulldogs advance to their first program appearance in the Group 1 state final, where they will play Emerson Boro on Saturday at Veterans Park.
***
Cherry Hill West lost to Wall Township in the Group 3 semifinals, 4-3. Wall got out to a 4-0 lead after John Irladi’s three-run home run in the second inning. Jared Hernandez went 2-for-3 for the Lions. Tyler Kubrak was 2-for-4 with a double.
***
West Deptford fell to Point Pleasant Boro in the Group 2 semifinals, 8-4. The Eagles were held scoreless going into the bottom of the sixth, where they scored all four of their runs to make it 8-4. Jack Murphy had a three-run double to get them on the board. West Deptford started the season 2-4 before going 15-2 the rest of the season coming into the game.
***
Moorestown lost to Montgomery in the Tournament of Champions quarterfinals, 13-9. The Quakers began the game with a 3-1 lead after the first quarter, but fell behind 10-5 at halftime.