West Deptford fell to Point Pleasant Boro in the Group 2 semifinals, 8-4. The Eagles were held scoreless going into the bottom of the sixth, where they scored all four of their runs to make it 8-4. Jack Murphy had a three-run double to get them on the board. West Deptford started the season 2-4 before going 15-2 the rest of the season coming into the game.