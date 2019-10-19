Hamza Bruce ran for three touchdowns in just the first half as Lenape blew out Camden Catholic, 49-0. Bruce opened the scoring with a 3-yard run before adding a 49-yard score as part of a 28-point second quarter for the Indians. He finished it with a 9-yard touchdown run. Connor Kennedy returned a punt 42 yards for a touchdown and added a 26-yard touchdown reception on a pass from quarterback Brady Long. Xavier Coleman had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to begin the second half before Andrew Varlese capped the scoring with a 35-yard run.
Shawn Ruffin passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in Cinnaminson’s 28-6 win over Holy Cross. Jacob Clark opened the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown reception. Ruffin then punched in back-to-back scores from 3 yards out and 6 yards out. Carmen Saginario closed out the scoring with a 5-yard reception on a pass from Ruffin. Josiah Bello had Holy Cross’ lone score in the fourth quarter on a 45-yard pass from quarterback Chase Young.
Jonathan Toney tallied three touchdowns as Vineland knocked off Rancocas Valley, 34-7. Toney opened the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Tyreem Powell, who tossed four touchdowns in the game. Ryan Shelton hauled in a 34-yard touchdown from Powell early in the second quarter before Powell found Toney again for a 21-yard score later in the second frame. Barry Turner closed out the first half with a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown. Toney added his third touchdown on a 32 yard pass in the fourth quarter.
St. Augustine scored two touchdowns in the second half to pull away from Holy Spirit, 21-14. Isaiah Raikes opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Nasir Hill broke off for a 20-yard touchdown later in the first half.
Quarterback Austin Leyman scored on a sneak at the goal line in the third quarter. Elijah Gray got Holy Spirit on the board with a 4-yard punch in the second quarter.
Matt Welsey tallied three total touchdowns and Ryan Barnett had two in Shawnee’s 35-17 at Union City.
Barnett opened the scoring with a 1-yard punch after his 22-yard run set up the red-zone possession. Welsey then found Nate Summerville from six yards out for his only passing touchdown of the night. Barnett ran in a 5-yard score at the end of the first half. In the second half, Welsey recovered his own fumble in the end zone for a score and ran in another from three yards out late in the fourth quarter.
Kelli McGroarty scored her 100th career goal, one of three in the game, as Eastern beat Kingsway, 4-0.
With the goal, McGroarty became the all-time leading scorer at Eastern. Riley Tiernan also scored in the win.
Maddy Hunt scored two goals in the first half and two more in the second half as Woodstown took down Clayton, 4-0. Shaye Kelly assisted on three of Hunt’s four goals in the win.
Lexy Endres’ hat trick highlighted Shawnee’s 5-0 win over Cherokee.
Matt Longshaw’s golden goal in overtime gave Shawnee a thrilling 2-1 victory in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament. The Renegades tied the game in the second half on a goal from Aidan Lewis before winning it. Reed Sviben and Andrew Kitch assisted on the goals.
Michael Whiteman scored twice as St. Augustine took down Florence, 5-1, in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament. Michael DaCosta, Kevin Witkoski and Aidan Davis also scored in the win.
Washington Township advanced past the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament with a 3-0 win over Haddon Township. JR Cima, Matt Liss and Aiden McGuigan scored in the win.
Aliya McCaffery’s hat trick led the way as Glassboro dominated Lindenwold, 9-0. Alessia Callahan and McKenna Fox also scored.
Cali McCormick scored twice to lead Bordentown past Burlington City, 6-0. Allie Chellis, McKenzie Collins, Alayna Ermi and Morgan Kato also scored.