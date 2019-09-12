Ava Carlson recorded 14 saves as the Moorestown Friends field hockey team defeated Riverside, 4-2, on Wednesday night. Jordan Obermeier tallied two goals for the Foxes while Bella McCollister and Lauren Phillips added one.
Katie Haye’s second-half goal was enough for Oakcrest to get by Cedar Creek, 1-0.
Delran used goals from Megan Mackell and Emma Rider to edge out Pennsauken, 2-1. Kylie Piertras had an assist for the Bears. Ruby Anyanwu scored for Pennsauken.
Abby Flanagan and Brooke Holden notched Williamstown’s two goals in a 2-0 victory over Hammonton. Julia Verratti had an assist.
Devon Ford’s bicycle-kick goal put an exclamation point on Mainland’s 2-0 win over Ocean City. Nick Bozzi tallied the Mustangs’ second goal.
Gavin Martinez’s eight saves led the way as Riverside shut out Medford Tech, 5-0. Ian Horn, Joao Nunes and Carlos DeLaRoca scored for the Rams and Caleb Esposito scored twice.
Matt D’Ottavi, Astin Galanis and Tyler Patton scored to propel Moorestown Friends past Moorestown, 3-1. Evan Kolaris, Jack Bader and Mikey Paznoka had assists. Joseph Delconte got on the board for Moorestown.
Erin Turpin recorded seven saves as Burlington Township defeated Moorestown Friends, 2-0, and earned its fourth consecutive shutout to begin the season. Madison Poole scored both goals for the Falcons while Anna Creagh and Nadia Pickering had the assists.
Kennedy Garcia, Cameron Maruca, Breacain McClenahan and Logan Shaw scored as Rancocas Valley tallied three second-half goals to beat Lenape, 4-2. Katelyn Jones and Maggie Londregan scored for Lenape.
Faith Slimmer and Summer Reimet scored twice in Ocean City’s 5-0 win against Mainland. Hope Slimmer had the fifth goal. Paige Panico, Suzy Dietrich and Faith Slimmer assisted on three goals.
Marissa Ciemny, Kaitlyn Pirrotta, Sydney Strauss and Jordyn White scored to lead Clearview past Deptford, 4-0. McKenna Dalfonso earned the shutout in goal.
Tessa Grimes’ two goals lifted Doane Academy over Pennsauken, 5-1. Sophia Oliver, Carolyn Oluwaseun-Apo and Ernsvitha Saint-Juste scored for the Spartans. Angilese Reyes had Pennsauken’s lone goal.