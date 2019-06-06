The Moorestown girls’ lacrosse team beat Ridgewood, 11-10, on Wednesday to advance to the Tournament of Champions final. The game was tied at seven at halftime, as Ashley Nutt went into the break with a hat trick. The Quakers were up 6-2 after scoring five in a row before being outscored, 5-1, in the final 10 minutes, 31 seconds of the first half. Nutt finished with three goals and three assists. Kayla Frank had three assists while Janey Galski tallied three goals. Moorestown plays Oak Knoll in the final on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Kean University.