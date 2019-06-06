The Moorestown girls’ lacrosse team beat Ridgewood, 11-10, on Wednesday to advance to the Tournament of Champions final. The game was tied at seven at halftime, as Ashley Nutt went into the break with a hat trick. The Quakers were up 6-2 after scoring five in a row before being outscored, 5-1, in the final 10 minutes, 31 seconds of the first half. Nutt finished with three goals and three assists. Kayla Frank had three assists while Janey Galski tallied three goals. Moorestown plays Oak Knoll in the final on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Kean University.
***
Haddonfield lost to Oak Knoll, 19-9, in the Tournament of Champions semifinals. The Bulldogs fell behind early at halftime, 10-4. Caroline Beckett had a game-high five goals for Haddonfield, while Riley Campbell netted a team-high three goals for Oak Knoll. Five players had two goals for Oak Knoll.
Robert Parkell threw a no-hitter in Woodstown’s 10-0 win over Wildwood in five innings. Parkell struck out seven and walked just one batter, while Ben Kates went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Chase Swain and Lucas Prendergast both had a double.
***
The state baseball championship games scheduled for Wednesday were moved to Thursday due to the threat of late afternoon thunderstorms on Wednesday. Both games are being played at DeMeo Field, Veterans Park, in Hamilton Township.
In the Non-Public A championship game, St. Augustine (24-4) plays Delbarton (25-3) at 4 p.m.
In the Non-Public B championship game, Gloucester Catholic (20-5) plays St. Mary’s of Rutherford (20-9) at 7 p.m.