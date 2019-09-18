Sammy Lish’s overtime goal lifted the Lenape field hockey team past Cherokee, 4-3, on Tuesday. She also had one assist. Tori Sutera scored two goals and Gianna Monaco had one goal and one assist.
***
Ryleigh Heck recorded a hat trick and one assist in Eastern’s 5-3 victory over Shawnee. Amanda Middleman and Tara Somers scored, and Izzy Bianco had one assist.
***
Brooke Clark notched a hat trick and one assist as Delsea blanked Hammonton, 4-0. Abby Hartwell had one goal and one assist and Kylie Taylor tallied one assist.
***
West Deptford topped Burlington Township, 5-2, behind Sophia Briggs’ hat trick. Avery Corino scored two goals. Grace Hoelbinger and Morgan Walsh each had one assist.
Kevin Krall scored late in the contest to lead Florence past Rancocas Valley, 2-1. Nate Anthony scored.
Matt D’Ottavi scored two goals as Moorestown Friends beat Abington Friends, 3-0. Aidan Connolly added one goal.