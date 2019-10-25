Miana Alessandroni found the back of the net in double overtime to give the Cinnaminson field hockey team a 2-1 victory over Haddon Heights in the Central Group 1 quarterfinals on Thursday. Alessandroni also scored in regulation for the Pirates. Abby McDonald assisted on the game-winner and Derry Bockius had the assist in regulation. The Pirates will play Collingswood in the semifinals on Monday.
Collingswood took down Maple Shade, 3-1. Lily Bataloni, Jayana Murray and Lauren ONeill scored in the win. Allison Bimmer scored the Wildcats’ lone goal.
Elsewhere in Central Group 1 action, Bridget McCormick scored four goals in Haddonfield’s dominant 7-0 win against Gloucester. Gianna Funari added two more goals and Karlie Warner had one. Emily Smart had two assists. The Bulldogs will face Haddon Township on Monday in the semifinals.
Haddon Township blew out Riverside, 9-0. Amanda Groeling and Ryann Shemeley scored twice. Megan Cossaboon, Clare Fleming, Paige Metz, Rachael Parker and Lilli Santamauro rounded out the Hawks’ scoring.
In the South Group 1 quarterfinals, Kate Herlihy scored twice to lead Middle Township over Gateway, 2-0. The Panthers will take on Pennsville in the semifinals on Monday.
Pennsville scored four goals in the second half to beat Glassboro, 4-2. Bella Robbins had two goals and an assist while Paige Dorsey added a goal and two assists. Alyse Wariwanchik also scored. Alessia Callahan and Visha Puwar had the Bulldogs’ goals.
In other South Group 1 play, Paige Coleman tallied two goals and an assist as Schalick beat Overbrook, 5-1. Dominique Rodriguez also scored twice in the win. Juliana Donato had a goal and three assists. The Cougars will match up against Woodstown in Monday’s semifinal.
Shelby Higinbotham’s hat trick propelled Woodstown to a 5-0 win over Pitman. Daisy Baldwin scored a goal and had two assists while Reece Kugler added a goal and an assist.
In the South Group 4 quarterfinals, Kingsway scored three times in the second half to beat Washington Township, 4-1. Abbie Brown had two goals. Tori Griffiths scored and had an assist. Colleen Finnan scored once. The Dragons will battle Southern Regional in the semifinals on Monday.
Shom Dhar scored twice in Lenape’s three-goal second half to take down Cherry Hill East, 3-1. Jack Blumberg also scored in the win. Jakub Samelko had the Cougars’ lone score. Justin Gibson recorded 14 saves for the Indians.
West Windsor-Plainsboro South scored twice in the second half to beat Burlington Township, 2-0. Tegveer Gill and Ben Joseph picked up goals in the win.
Haddonfield and Cherokee both scored in the second half but finished in a 1-1 tie. Katie McCormick scored for Haddonfield with an assist from Keegan Douglas. Emma McMillan had Cherokee’s goal with an assist from Claire Mulholland.
Jiselle Daniels’ hat trick lifted Burlington Township over Sterling, 4-0. Lydia Daids also scored in the win.