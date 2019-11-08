The Eastern girls’ soccer team knocked off Toms River North, 3-0, to claim its second-straight South Group 4 title on Thursday. The defending state champions, and USA Today’s No. 1 ranked team in the country, improved to 25-0 in 2019 with the victory.
Kelli McGroarty, Devyn Shapiro, and Riley Tiernan scored in the win. McGroarty, Tiernan, and Cami Silvestro had one assist.
Haddonfield tallied three goals in the second half to beat Cinnaminson, 3-0, in the South Group 2 final. Keegan Douglas, Katie McCormick, and Jordan Siok scored. Siok, Allison Tighe, and Megan Cutter had assists.
Two goals in the first half were enough for Audubon to get by Woodstown, 2-0, and win the South Group 1 final. Morgan Hearn and Maddie Spink scored for the Green Wave. Emily McGrath and Liv Stocklin had assists.
Shore Regional scored two goals in the first seven minutes and rode the early lead to a 3-0 win over New Egypt in the Central Group 1 final. Julia Eichenbaum, Meli Pekmezian, and Sydney Sears scored as the Blue Devils won their eighth consecutive sectional title.
Moorestown Friends clinched its third Non-Public B South championship in five years with a 4-1 win at top-seeded Wardlaw-Hartridge. Matt D’Ottavi led the way with two goals. Astin Galanis and Evan Schlotterbeck also scored. Mikey Paznokas recorded 10 saves in the win.
St. Augustine outlasted Christian Brothers Academy, 1-0, to win the South Non-Public A title. Owen Kitch scored the game’s only goal 20 minutes into the first half. The Hermits will battle Seton Hall Prep in the Non-Public A state championship.