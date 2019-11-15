Frankie Taylor scored both goals on Thursday to lead the Delran boys’ soccer team past Rahway, 2-0, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA Group 2 playoffs. The Bears will play Bernards in the championship on Sunday.
***
Lindenwold lost to Bound Brook, 4-1, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA Group 1 playoffs. Jose Cruz scored for the Lions. One of Bound Brook’s four goals was an own goal.
Triton fell to Wall, 1-0 in overtime, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA Group 3 semifinals.
Ray Weed scored four touchdowns in Pennsauken’s 33-26 victory over Absegami. He had one receiving score that went for 31 yards from Jordan Marucci and three rushing.