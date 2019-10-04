Kylie Barber netted four goals and added an assist as the Medford Tech girls’ soccer team beat Willingboro, 7-4, on Thursday. Savannah Sparks scored twice and Gianna Bertsch scored once. Emilie MacCallum and Janiya Burton added assists.
Grace Gentlesk found the back of the net in overtime to deliver Haddon Township a 1-0 victory over Woodbury. Danielle Bishop assisted on the game’s only score. Calista Burke recorded six saves for the shutout.
Eastern rode a three-goal first half to a 3-2 win over Shawnee. Kelli McGroarty tallied two goals and Riley Tiernan scored one.
Six goal-scorers combined as Our Lady of Mercy took down Pleasantville, 6-0. Abigail Bumbernick, Drew Coyle, Kaila Driscoll, Olivia Fiocchi, Michela Francesconi and Summer Rusciano all scored for the Villagers. Fiocchi added two assists, as did Mia Rudolph and Isabella Burhanna.
Amanda Attanasi and Giovanna Castorina scored in the second half and assisted on each other’s goals as Washington Township downed Cherokee, 2-0. Kelsey Newton recorded six saves and got the shutout.
Abigail Anthony’s two scores highlighted a five-goal second half for Florence in a 5-0 win against Pennsauken. Ashley Cech, Sophie Najem and Sydney Slotkin tallied the other three goals. Slotkin added three assists and Damarisa Moore assisted on another.
Luke Leach tallied two second-half goals within six minutes of each other to help Seneca outlast Timber Creek, 3-2. Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez scored in the first half for the Golden Eagles.
Aidan Giquinto and Aidan Lewis scored twice to lead Shawnee over Cherokee, 4-1. Owen Healy, Matt Longshaw, Daniel Kaighn and Patrick Sipera assisted on the four goals.
Alex Lopacinski and Dov McGuire-Berk’s goals in the first half were enough for Moorestown to beat Northern Burlington, 2-0. Kevin Muhic had four saves in the shutout.
JR Cima scored twice to lead Washington Township over Cherokee, 3-1. Ryan Cleary scored the Minutemen’s other goal. Tyler Proffitt had an assist.
Daylan Garlic Jackson scored twice to lead Medford Tech over Doane Academy, 3-1. Marcus Nunez added a goal in the win.
Dominik Ryba scored twice in Burlington City’s 5-2 win against Willingboro. Corey Powell, Milton Rosado and Gregory Stahl also scored in the win. Rosado, Emirhan Aykit and Wesley Da Costa de Fritas had assists.
Lincoln Ormsby netted two goals to lead Maple Shade over Riverside, 4-1. Timur Rozikov and Antonio Terreros had the other two scores in the win.
Aiden Hartman and Reed Wells scored as Palmyra pulled out an overtime victory at home against Pennsauken. Nicholas Bonilla and Edwin Cruz scored for Pennsauken. Palmyra benefited from an own goal.
Connor Fell and Tommy Mollis’ first-half goals were enough to carry Haddonfield to a 2-1 victory over Collingswood.
Adrianna Dodge recorded a hat trick in the second half alone to deliver a 3-1 win for Our Lady of Mercy against Buena. Caroline Bernhardt had an assist. Andrielys Lopez scored in the first half for Beuna.
Jenna Gerogette had a hat trick and Isabella Tuillo added two goals of her own in a 5-1 Pitman win over Gloucester Catholic. Megan Leach, Ashlin McConnell and Nancy Davidson had assists.
Grace Caspar scored twice in the second half to lead Williamstown past Hammonton, 2-0. Alexia Poulin had an assist. Mariah Juiliano recorded five saves for the shutout.
Brooke Clark and Abby Hartwell scored twice as Delsea blew out Highland, 6-0. Sarita Marshall and Kylie Taylor had the Crusaders’ other two goals.
Vanessa DiDonato and Kailey Mayoros’ second-half scores allowed Burlington Township to outlast Rancocas Valley, 2-1. Claudia Challender scored the lone goal for the Red Devils.
Five goal-scorers combined in Kingsway’s 5-0 shutout of Gloucester Tech. Tori Griffiths, Natalie Ivans, Emily Keene, Peyton Rieger and Ella Stephenson scored. Rieger assisted on two goals while Griffiths, Keene and Morgan Klaiss had one assist.