Lorenzo Repack scored 33 points, including five three-pointers, and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Northern Burlington boys' basketball team past Steinert, 57-54, on Thursday. Tuhin Aravind and Marcus Gaffney added eight points in the win.
Supreme Cook scored 30 points in Peddie School's 72-62 win over Episcopal Academy. Bernie Blunt and Xavier Pina added 17 points for Peddie. Alex Capitano had 33 points in the loss.
Life Center fell to New Foundations, 63-51. Jordan Gomes scored 26 points and Kenny Pickron had 22 in the win.
Nine different players scored in Bordentown’s 59-17 victory over Medford Tech. Aja Reeves led all scorers with 10 points while Oshynn Cosom and Gillian Baker had 9.