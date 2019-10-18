The Medford Tech boys’ soccer team tallied four goals in the second half to outlast Willingboro, 6-3, on Thursday. Howard Holden and Daylan Garlic Jackson had two goals. Mitchell Hughes and Emmanuel Peyton-Guzman also scored in the win. Immanuel Marcel scored twice in the loss for the Chimeras.

***

Related stories

Eion Roman’s hat trick highlighted Pennsauken’s 5-0 win over Pemberton. Ian Pierre-Louis and Oscar Dominguez also scored.

***

Two overtimes were not enough to find a winner as Haddonfield and Sterling tied, 1-1. Alessandro Meucci scored for Haddonfield. Michael Ermel scored for Sterling.

***

Jake Lightcap’s second-half goal proved to be the game-winner as Glassboro beat Gloucester, 1-0.

Field Hockey

Ashlin McConnell and Isabella Tullio scored in the second half as Pitman edged out Pennsville, 2-1. Jaycee Berry-Andres had 10 saves in the win. Bella Robbins had the lone goal for Pennsville.

***

Isabella Coluzzi and Alex Kulinski scored twice to lead Cherokee over Paul VI, 5-2. Emma Wright also scored in the win. Erin DiSandro and Isabella Schoettle had the Eagles’ goals.

***

Ruby Anyanwu and Jon’Nay Lloyd scored twice as Pennsauken beat Nottingham, 7-0. Lloyd also had an assist while Lynn and Lily Tran added a goal and an assist each. Nyla Nasir also scored.

***

Sophie Abate’s first-half goal was all Seneca needed in a 1-0 win over Rancocas Valley.

***

Idayat Adisa scored twice as Overbook beat Woodbury, 4-0. Riley Roback had a goal and an assist in the win and Karina Gaft also scored. Emily Baran added two assists.