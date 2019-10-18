The Medford Tech boys’ soccer team tallied four goals in the second half to outlast Willingboro, 6-3, on Thursday. Howard Holden and Daylan Garlic Jackson had two goals. Mitchell Hughes and Emmanuel Peyton-Guzman also scored in the win. Immanuel Marcel scored twice in the loss for the Chimeras.
***
Eion Roman’s hat trick highlighted Pennsauken’s 5-0 win over Pemberton. Ian Pierre-Louis and Oscar Dominguez also scored.
***
Two overtimes were not enough to find a winner as Haddonfield and Sterling tied, 1-1. Alessandro Meucci scored for Haddonfield. Michael Ermel scored for Sterling.
***
Jake Lightcap’s second-half goal proved to be the game-winner as Glassboro beat Gloucester, 1-0.
Ashlin McConnell and Isabella Tullio scored in the second half as Pitman edged out Pennsville, 2-1. Jaycee Berry-Andres had 10 saves in the win. Bella Robbins had the lone goal for Pennsville.
***
Isabella Coluzzi and Alex Kulinski scored twice to lead Cherokee over Paul VI, 5-2. Emma Wright also scored in the win. Erin DiSandro and Isabella Schoettle had the Eagles’ goals.
***
Ruby Anyanwu and Jon’Nay Lloyd scored twice as Pennsauken beat Nottingham, 7-0. Lloyd also had an assist while Lynn and Lily Tran added a goal and an assist each. Nyla Nasir also scored.
***
Sophie Abate’s first-half goal was all Seneca needed in a 1-0 win over Rancocas Valley.
***
Idayat Adisa scored twice as Overbook beat Woodbury, 4-0. Riley Roback had a goal and an assist in the win and Karina Gaft also scored. Emily Baran added two assists.