Kayla Rozanski found the back of the net four times as the Woodbury girls’ soccer team dominated Paulsboro, 7-0. Alexa Lacroix and Chaele Swanson also scored for the Thundering Herd.
Grace Gentlesk’s sudden-death goal gave Haddon Township a 3-2 victory over Gateway in overtime. Peyton Maroney scored the game-tying goal with 22 minutes remaining in the second half.
Nya Salmon’s hat trick highlighted Schalick’s 6-0 win against Pennsville. Kylie Casper, Amy Chomo and Hailey Nelson rounded out the Cougars’ scoring.
Lindsay Bednarek’s hat trick led an 8-0 offensive onslaught by Camden Catholic vs. Winslow Township. Devon Foster and Dillan Sorino scored twice. Taylor Gardner scored once.
Megan Cutter, Katie McCormick and Jordan Siok scored to lead Haddonfield past West Deptford, 3-0. Cutter also had an assist.
Amanda Attanasi tallied one goal and four assists in Washington Township’s 5-1 win over Cherokee. Giovanna Castorina, Jessica Castorina, Gianna Garozzo and Megan Smith also scored for the Minutemaids. Katie Fricker got on the board for the Chiefs.
Freshman Sophia Cooper’s first-half goal was all Seneca needed in a 1-0 win at Timber Creek. Olivia Forchic had the assist.
JR Cima’s second-half goal lifted Washington Township to a 1-0 win at Cherokee. Shawn Norton and Ethan Dannersberg split goalkeeping duties and recorded three saves.
Moorestown Friends blanked Maple Shade, 2-0, in a game called at halftime due to weather. Astin Galanis scored and had an assist. Evan Kolaris scored his first varsity goal. Mikey Paznokas earned the shutout in goal.
Alivia Labetti recorded a hat trick as Moorestown defeated Burlington Township, 4-0. Ava Cickavage added a goal and Alex Pond had an assist. Katie Brodecki made seven saves.