Coach Britney Ewan recorded her 200th career win on Tuesday as the Clearview field hockey team defeated Burlington Township, 4-1, in the NJSIAA Group 3 semifinals.
Darian DeLeo, Allie Palumbo and Sage Riso scored goals. Gigi McAlpin had one assist. The Pioneers will face Warren Hills in the finals on Saturday at Bordentown High.
Frankie Taylor scored twice to lead Delran past Cinnaminson, 3-2, in the semifinals of the South Group 2 playoffs. Daniel Strohlein added one goal.
The Bears will play Oakcrest on Friday in the championship.
The Falcons blanked Manasquan, 2-0, thanks to goals from Gabe Paz. Asembo Augo had one assist.
Max Hawk’s double-overtime goal helped Triton beat Mainland, 1-0, in the semifinals of the South Group 3 playoffs. Tyler Guadango had one assist and Joe Bilgic tallied seven saves.
The Mustangs will take on Ocean City in the finals on Friday.
Ori Levy-Smith’s two goals led the Red Raiders past Toms River South, 5-1. Aidan Pearce and Fisher Hudak each had one goal and one assist. John Lindsay scored, and Sean MacNaughton and Noam Levi-Smith tallied one assist apiece.
Ahmad Brock scored in Egg Harbor Township’s 1-0 victory over Washington Township in the semifinals of the South Group 4 playoffs. Jeff Castro notched eight saves and Niko Rubio had one assist.
The Eagles will face the winner of Toms River North and Jackson Memorial in the championship on Friday.
***
Matt D’Ottavi scored four goals as Moorestown Friends defeated Holy Cross, 4-0, in the semifinals South Non-Public B playoffs.
Astin Galanis recorded two assists and Evan Shlotterbeck had one. The Foxes will play Wardlaw-Hartridge in the finals on Thursday.
Mike Balestriere and Michael DaCosta scored to lead St. Augustine past Paul VI, 3-1, in the semifinals of the South Non-Public A playoffs. One of the Hermits’ goals was scored on an own goal. St. Augustine will take on Christian Brothers in the championship on Thursday.