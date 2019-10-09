Eddie Grant’s overtime goal 33 yards away from the net lifted the Cherry Hill East boys’ soccer team past Paul VI, 1-0, on Tuesday. The Cougars are 7-3-3 on the season and will face Eastern on Thursday.
Genea Young scored to help Woodbury edge Lindenwold, 1-0.
***
Cherry Hill West defeated Timber Creek in overtime, 1-0, thanks to Ian Dolan’s goal.
***
Luke Fanning and Connor Ryan scored in Cherokee’s 2-1 victory over Moorestown Friends.
Oscar Dominguez scored two goals as Pennsauken defeated Willingboro, 7-0. The Indians erupted for five goals in the first half. Josh Melilli, Ian Pierre-Louis, Eion Roman, Kelvin Smith and Mohammed Uddain added goals.
Olivia Fiocchi scored as Our Lady of Mercy edged Buena, 1-0.
***
Samantha Gurcsik scored two goals to lead Collingswood past Pennsauken, 5-0. Madelyn Eife, Morgan Pilla and Emily Waldron scored goals.
Kaitlyn Bowker, Grace Breslin, Claudia Challender and Olivia Greer scored to help Rancocas Valley beat Mainland, 4-1.