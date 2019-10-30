Matt D’Ottavi had two goals and one assist Tuesday as the Moorestown Friends boys’ soccer team blanked Calvary Christian, 10-0, in the first round of the South Non-Public B playoffs to improve to 14-4 overall on the season. The Foxes’ 14 wins are a program record.
Astin Galanis and Carrington Mizelle scored two goals apiece. Danya Weinstock notched one goal and two assists. Moorestown Friends will play St. Rose in the quarterfinals on Friday.
***
Gorkem Ozdemir recorded a hat trick to lead Glassboro past Buena, 6-1, in the first round of the South Group 1 playoffs. Justin Tongue tallied one goal and two assists. Aaron Harrison and John Wallace added goals. The Bulldogs will face Woodstown in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Wolverines edged Penns Grove, 3-2, in double overtime behind two goals from Trevor Lodge, including the game-winner in extra time. Pierce Prater scored.
In other South Group 1 action, Jesus Llanes notched a hat trick in Lindenwold’s 4-0 victory over Gateway. Christian Bonilla added one goal. The Lions will take on Pitman in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Jonny Zubert had a hat trick to help the Panthers top Pitman, 6-0. Justin Ruffinco scored twice and Sean Lynd scored.
Schalick defeated Pennsville, 5-0, thanks to Connor Green’s hat trick in the first round of the South Group 1 playoffs. Johnathan Joyner and Jake Marshina each had goals. The Cougars will play Clayton on Friday in the next round.
Luke Koenig had 11 saves as the Clippers held off Maple Shade, 2-0, to advance in the playoffs. John Dantinne and Jose Marinero added goals.
Kyler Ford scored two goals to lead Haddon Township past Cape May Tech, 8-0, in the playoffs. The Hawks had six goals in the first half. Haddon Township will face Audubon in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Andre Scotto-Diluzio tallied one goal and one assist in the Green Wave’s 3-0 victory over Woodbury to advance in the playoffs.
Ryan Burrell had two goals and one assist to help Delran beat Cedar Creek, 3-0, in the first round of the South Group 2 playoffs. Frankie Taylor scored. The No. 1 seeded Bears will take on Pleasantville in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Greyhounds edged Middle Township, 5-3, to advance in the playoffs. Melvin Casco recorded a hat trick and one assist. Elmer Barahona and Carlos Mendoza scored goals. Randy Monroy had seven saves.
In other Group 2 action, Aleks Czajka and Connor O’Brien scored as Cinnaminson downed Manchester Township, 2-0. The Pirates will play Bordentown on Friday in the next round.
Jay Beyers scored to lead the Scotties past Delsea, 1-0, to move on in the playoffs.
***
Dov McGuire-Berk scored twice in Moorestown’s 5-0 win over Winslow Township in the first round of the South Group 3 playoffs. Matthew Buckley, Bryce Peterson and Sam Wrinkler added goals. The Quakers will face Ocean City in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Elsewhere in the Group 3 bracket, Christos Malliaros and Khylei Neal scored to help Cherry Hill West edge Hammonton, 2-0. The Lions will take on Toms River South in the next round on Friday.
Seneca defeated Pinelands, 1-0, behind Luke Leach’s goal to advance in the playoffs. Ethan Auty had 15 saves. The Golden Eagles will play Mainland in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Devon Ford recorded one goal and one assist as the Mustangs blanked Timber Creek, 4-0, to advance in the playoffs. Nick Bozzi, Joey Cino and Ryan Pellegrino scored.
Max Hawk scored twice to lead Triton past Deptford, 3-0, to move on in the South Group 3 playoffs. Austin Amburg scored, and Ryan Gale and Tyler Guadagno each had one assist. The Mustangs will face Cumberland in the next round on Friday.
Jacob Bodine scored twice, including the game-winner in double overtime, in Cumberland’s 3-2 victory over Toms River East. Justin Bennett added one goal.
Justin Bautista scored to help Washington Township beat Cherokee, 1-0, in the first round of the South Group 4 playoffs. Ryan Cleary had one assist and Kyle Stone notched three saves. The Minuteman will take on Kingsway in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Dragons beat Atlantic County Tech, 2-0, thanks to goals from Sean Fatiga and Owen Ryan to move on in the playoffs, Michael Daly and Bailey Cifone each had assists.
In other Group 4 play, Andrew Kitch scored twice as Shawnee defeated Millville, 3-1. Aidan Lewis added one goal. The Renegades will play Egg Harbor Township in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Vanessa DiDonato scored twice as Burlington Township edged Moorestown, 5-3 in the semifinals of the Central Group 3 playoffs. Kristen Bailey, Makenna LeHenaff and Emily Robles added goals. Jamison Camm tallied eight saves. The Falcons will face Brick Township in the finals on Friday.
Reese Bracken and Maddie Schiffbauer scored in Lower Cape May’s 2-0 victory over Sterling in the semifinals of the South Group 2 playoffs. The Tigers will play West Deptford in the championship on Friday.
The Eagles advanced in 1-0 victory over Delsea. Grace Hoelbinger scored and Sophia Briggs had one assist.
Tara McNally scored four goals to help Ocean City down Mainland, 8-3, in the semifinals of the South Group 3 playoffs. The Red Raiders will take on Clearview in the championship on Friday.
***
Abbie Brown and Emily Keene scored goals to lead Kingsway past Southern Regional, 2-0, in the semifinals of the South Group 4 playoffs. The Dragons will face Eastern, the No. seed, in the finals on Friday.
Moorestown Friends defeated Westtown, 3-1, to win the Friends School League championship. Jordan Obermeier scored twice and Jackie Barr added one goal.
Haddonfield High hired Eric Hamrick as its head wrestling coach, the school announced in a release on Tuesday.
Hamrick graduated from Collingswood High in 2011 and went on to Springfield College in Massachusets where he wrestled for four years.
During his time at Collingswood, Hamrick won 138 matches, which ranks first in program history. He also is a three-time district champ and won the Region 7 title in 2011.