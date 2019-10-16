The Moorestown Friends girls’ tennis team defeated Ranney School, 4-1, to win the Non-Public B championship on Tuesday. Renna Mohsen-Breen and Lisa Seiler won their matches in straight sets.
Elena Styliades and Skye Mada of Moorestown Friends beat Lucy martin and Katie Peardon, 6-1, 6-1, in the first flight of doubles.
Roma Jha and Natalie Julian sealed the win for the Foxes with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 victory over Alexis Karlin and Gabby Goldwert.
Matt D’Ottavi’s overtime goal lifted Moorestown Friends past Shipley, 1-0. D’Ottavi received a punt from Mikey Paznokas, dribbled around one defender and found the net. Paznokas had four saves and the Foxes are 11-3 overall and 6-1 against Friends Schools League opponents.
Chris Krall and Connor Kurtz scored two goals apiece as Florence topped Pennsauken, 6-3. Brett Schweiger and Cory Tindall added goals. Antonio Carnivale had 10 saves.
***
Ryan Burrell, Colin Heisler and Frankie Taylor scored in Delran’s 3-1 victory over Burlington Township.
Alyssa Gargiulo tallied two goals and three assists to help Triton down St. Joseph, 6-0. Jenna Kolacz and Gianna Walker each scored two goals.
Caitlin Nichols scored twice to help Haddon Heights beat Sterling, 3-1.
***
Alex Kulinski notched a hat trick as Cherokee blanked Cherry Hill East, 6-0.