Ruby Anyanwu scored twice as the Pennsauken field hockey team defeated Steinert, 5-3, in the first round of the Central Group 3 playoffs on Tuesday.
Nancy Nguyen had 13 saves. Jon’Nay Lloyd, Samia Permaul and Lynn Tran added goals. Kiara Haywood and Lynn Tran each had assists. The Indians will face Moorestown on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
In other Central Group 3 action, Macy McGarigle and Madison Sisz each scored two goals to help Northern Burlington beat Toms River East, 8-1. Megan Berg, Jordan Jackson, Haley Hentnik and Olivia Okerson tallied one goal and one assist apiece. The Greyhounds will play Allentown, the No. 1 seed, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Cumberland topped Cedar Creek, 3-1, behind one goal and one assist from Laura Bowen in the first round of the South Group 2 playoffs. Cadence Conti and Nicole Jackson scored goals. Madeline Ott had 15 saves. The Colts will take on West Deptford, the No. 1 seed, in the next round on Friday.
Elsewhere in the South Group 2 bracket, Sarah Brosman and Emily Tunney each had one goal and two assists as Oakcrest beat Lacey Township, 4-0. Paige Aiken and Sadie Crispell added goals. The Falcons will face Delsea in the next round on Friday.
Despite goals from Allison Farr and Madison Hussey, Deptford fell to Barnegat, 3-2, in overtime to get knocked out of the playoffs.
Maddie Kline and Kaitlynn O’Keefe scored two goals apiece to help Sterling down Triton, 5-0, to advance in the playoffs. Adrianna Jones scored. The Silver Knights will play Pinelands in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Anna Dankel’s goal in double overtime led Hammonton past Timber Creek, 1-0, in the first round of the South Group 3 playoffs. Alexis DeRosa tallied four saves. The Blue Devils will take on Clearview on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Pemberton lost to Monmouth, 2-0, in the first round of the Central Group 2 playoffs.
Nicole Dilullo, Claire Mulholland and Ashleigh Pharis scored in Cherokee’s 3-1 victory over Timber Creek.