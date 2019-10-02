Logan Anderson tallied two goals and one assist to lead the Shawnee field hockey team past Moorestown, 6-1, on Tuesday.
Katie Fricke had 10 saves. Julia Cavicchio, Gianna Marmo, Skylar Santucci and Chrissy Solomen each scored a goal. Alayna Burns recorded two assists.
Gabby Andres scored in Clearview’s 1-0 victory over Hammonton.
Kieran Breen, Conrad Cliver and Sean Fatiga scored to help Kingsway beat Washington Township, 3-0.
Matt Clevenger’s goal in double overtime lifted Rancocas Valley past Cinnaminson, 1-0.
Cherokee topped Lenape, 3-1, behind goals from Ian Bialy, Joeseph Carroll and Brandon Michael.
Lexy Yeager notched one goal and one assist as West Deptford edged Haddon Township, 3-2. Remi Newcomb and Bailey Swietanski scored. Caitlin Kerr and Paige Lindsay had assists. Brooklyn Castellano recorded 11 saves.