Sydney Farnham scored two goals as the Haddon Township girls’ soccer team topped Lindenwold, 7-0, on Tuesday.
The Hawks scored all of their goals in the first half. Danielle Bishop recorded one goal and two assists. Ava Pellecchia and Carly Henning, Maggie McAfee and Lauren Mulligan each recorded assists.
***
Katie Fricker’s hat trick led Cherokee past Seneca, 4-0. Juliet Morze scored. Olivia McMillan tallied two assists, and Nicole Dilullo and Alexandra Fasano each had one assist.
***
Our Lady of Mercy defeated St. Joseph, 6-0, thanks to goals from Ava Casale, Olivia Fiocchi, Shannon Kavanagh, Carly Oliva, Giana Patitucci and Carley Volkmann.
Christopher Meder and Max Wieliczko scored goals as Cherokee blanked Seneca, 2-0.
***
Christian Ball scored three goals to help Haddonfield beat Audubon, 6-1. Connor Fell, Geno Mariano and Finn Morgan scored goals.
***
AJ Monahan and Nate Schultes scored one goal apiece in West Deptford’s 2-0 victory over Sterling. Kasey Todd and Brad Schultes each tallied assists.
***
Kyle Stone had seven saves to lead Washington Township past Cherry Hill West, 1-0. Matt Liss scored.