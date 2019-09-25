Isabella Gismondi scored twice to help the West Deptford field hockey team down Gateway, 9-0, on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 10-0 and have only allowed five goals this season. Six of their 10 victories are shutouts. Sophia Briggs recorded one goal and three assists. Brooke Bailey and Halle Dreger tallied one goal and one assist apiece.
Avery Corino, Grace Hoelbinger, Kristin Catando and Natalie McGivern scored.
***
Emily Wallace scored two goals as Collingswood defeated Overbrook, 7-0. Caroline Clark, Isabel Draper, Mia McConnell, Lauren ONeill and Amber Zelem added goals.
***
Logan Anderson and Chrissy Solomen scored in Shawnee’s 2-0 victory over Cherokee. Katie Fricke had five saves.
***
Hammonton edged Triton, 2-1, behind goals from Olivia Osborne and Taylor Perna. Alexis DeRosa tallied seven saves.
Matt D’Ottavi and Astin Galanis scored to lead Moorestown Friends past Germantown Friends, 2-1, to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-0 against Friends Schools League opponents. Danya Weinstock had one assist.
***
Salvatore Donnian, Tyree Ivory and Krish Olmedo scored in Gloucester Tech’s 3-2 victory over Highland. Greg Croce, Connor Mullin and Colin Widmer each tallied one assist.
***
Austin Purdy scored in Williamstown’s 1-0 victory over Deptford.
***
Schalick topped Salem, 5-0, thanks to goals from Mike Bergholz, Luke Constantino, Aiden Coombs, Connor Green and Cole Hayman.
***
Peter Boima recorded two goals and one assist to help Maple Shade beat Trenton Catholic, 4-1. Jose Colin Botelli had one goal and one assist and Lincoln Ormsby scored.
***
Tommy Lopez notched a hat trick and one assist to lead Riverside past STEM Civics Charter, 6-2. Carlos DeLaRoca and Caleb Esposito had one goal and one assist. Zachary Coslove scored.
Sophie Briseño scored two goals to lead Woodstown past Gloucester Catholic, 3-1. Abby Padlo scored.
***
Victoria Hassett and Ava Szwed scored in Delsea’s 2-0 victory over Clearview.
***
Jamie DeHaven’s two goals helped Williamstown edge Deptford, 3-2, in double overtime. Olivia McMaster added one goal.
***
Florence blanked STEM Civics Charter, 7-0, thanks to Damarisa Moore’s two goals. Abigail Anthony, Aleyna Cetin, Sophie Najem, Sydney Slotkin and Yaren Yildiz scored.