Jackie Barr’s game-winning goal in overtime sealed a hat trick and helped lead Moorestown Friends field hockey past Holy Cross, 6-5, in the South Non-Public quarterfinals on Wednesday. It was the first time since September 25 that the Foxes allowed more than two goals in a game, as Kelsey Warren tallied a hat trick for the Lancers, who erased a 3-1 deficit at halftime to force the overtime period. Elizabeth Pakan scored twice for Holy Cross. Moorestown Friends will go on the road to play second-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals on Saturday.