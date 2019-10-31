Jackie Barr’s game-winning goal in overtime sealed a hat trick and helped lead Moorestown Friends field hockey past Holy Cross, 6-5, in the South Non-Public quarterfinals on Wednesday. It was the first time since September 25 that the Foxes allowed more than two goals in a game, as Kelsey Warren tallied a hat trick for the Lancers, who erased a 3-1 deficit at halftime to force the overtime period. Elizabeth Pakan scored twice for Holy Cross. Moorestown Friends will go on the road to play second-seeded Red Bank Catholic in the semifinals on Saturday.
In other South Non-Public quarterfinals action, Rachel Sobocinski scored two goals in Bishop Eustace’s 5-0 win over Notre Dame. Alex Senior, Alex Ronning and Abby Miller recorded goals, as the Crusaders scored four goals in the second half. They will play top-seeded Camden Catholic in the semifinals.
Also in the South Non-Public quarterfinals, Camden Catholic beat St. Rose, 10-1. The Irish took a commanding 8-0 lead at halftime.
Austin Voisine netted a hat trick and Colin Voisine scored twice for Holy Cross in its 10-0 win over Doane Academy in the South Non-Public B first round. The Lancers scored five goals in both halves and will play sixth-seeded Timothy Christian in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Jiselle Daniels and Madison Poole scored a goal apiece to lead Burlington Township past Steinert, 2-0, in the Central Group 3 quarterfinals. Kalyn Byrd and Sheridan Leak recorded assists, as the Falcons play the winner of top-seeded Hopewell Valley and Ocean Township in the semifinals on Monday.
Moorestown Friends captured its third consecutive Friends Schools League title with a 5-0 win over Germantown Friends. Renna Mohsen-Breen, Bella Pescatore and Lisa Seiler picked up singles wins. Elena Styliades and Skye Mada earned a doubles win, along with the team of Natalie Julian and Roma Jha. The Foxes end the year with a 23-1 record.