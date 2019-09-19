Summer Reimet’s hat trick led the Ocean City girls’ soccer team over Oakcrest, 6-0, on Wednesday. Suzy Dietrich tallied two goals and Faith Slimmer scored once.
***
Emily McGrath and Emily Owens scored in the second half as Audubon beat Gateway, 2-1. Emma DeMaise tallied the Gators’ lone goal.
***
Isabella Iervolino scored twice to lead Maple Shade over Pennsauken, 4-0. Kendra Carr and Fallon McGraw also scored for the Wildcats.
***
Alexa Endres’ hat trick highlighted a 6-0 win for Shawnee against Cherokee. Kiley Endres, Jordan Robinson and Olivia Vricella rounded out the Renegades’ scoring.
Aidan Giquinto scored three consecutive goals to lead Shawnee over Cherokee, 4-0. Andrew Kitch notched the Renegades’ fourth goal.
***
Brad and Nate Schultes led West Deptford past Vineland, 3-0. Nate scored twice while Brad scored once and added an assist. West Deptford coach Steve Jakubowski earned his 100th career coaching victory.
A pair of Shanes found the back of the net in a 1-1 tie between Seneca and Camden Catholic. Shane Lovett scored for Seneca while Shane Serio scored for Camden Catholic.
***
Darwin Salguero’s five-goal effort helped Trenton Catholic beat Willingboro, 8-3. Jorge Pomales added two goals and John Kestler tallied one.
***
Steven Shaffer scored twice in Burlington City’s 4-1 defeat of Medford Tech. Jack Keefe and Dominik Ryba rounded out the Blue Devils’ scoring. Marcus Nunez got the Jaguars on the board.
***
Joe Bucchere and Robert Kokotajlo scored to lead Northern Burlington past cross-town rivals Burlington County, 2-0.
New Egypt rode a five-goal first half to a dominant 7-1 victory over Medford Tech. Gabby Biesiada, Megan Normile and Hannah Lombard scored twice. Cassie Lykes scored once.
***
Leah Kellerman, Margaret Lawler and Alex Pond scored to lead Moorestown over Rancocas Valley, 3-2, in overtime. Kaitlyn Bowker scored both goals for the Red Devils including a game-tying goal with 17 seconds left in regulation.
***
Katie Master’s two goals helped Atlantic City edge out Mainland, 4-3. Megan Dougherty and Grace Discher tallied the Vikings’ other two scores. Brooke Albuquerque scored twice and Ashley Smith scored once for the Mustangs.
***
Six players combined for seven goals as Florence downed Burlington City, 7-1. Bella Dunphy scored twice while Lola Carnival, Reagan Glassmire, Gabrielle Loftin, Olivia Loftin and Sophia Smith scored once.
***
Samie Conyers, Abby McDonald and Alexis Ochman scored as Cinnaminson shut out Delran, 3-0. Ochman and Alex Riviello had assists.
Northern Burlington scored four times in the second half to defeat Pennsauken, 7-4. Megan Berg and Madison Sisz scored twice while Haley Hentnik, Macy McGarigle and Olivia Okerson scored once in the win.