Tori Griffiths recorded a hat trick for the Kingsway field hockey team to beat Hammonton, 8-1, on Wednesday. Emily Keene scored twice for the Dragons. Anna Dankel scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils.

***

Related stories

Pitman beat Overbrook, 4-0, behind a hat trick from Jenna Georgette. Isabella Tullio had a goal for the Panthers.

***

Darian DeLeo and Abby Vesey scored a goal apiece for Clearview to beat Williamstown, 2-1. Grace Caspar scored for the Braves.

***

Deptford shut out Highland, 3-0, behind goals from Katie Cooper, Madison Hussey and Casie Tirado.

***

Clayton beat Gloucester Catholic, 2-0. Tiana Norris and Rachel Protze had goals for the Clippers.

***

Korin Robbins and Allysa Comardo scored goals in the second half to lift Schalick over Pennsville, 2-1.

***

Keasia Anthony had two goals for Salem in its 5-0 win over Penns Grove.

Boys’ Soccer

Miguel Flores led Cumberland to a 9-0 win over Buena, netting a hat trick for the Colts. Six other players scored for Cumberland.

***

Ethan Leacott, Chris Rooney and Justin Yarabinee netted goals for Rancocas Valley to beat Camden Catholic, 3-0.

Girls’ Soccer

Gianna Lorito scored twice in Cumberland’s 3-1 win over Gloucester. Taryn Richie had a goal for the Colts. Danaka Bennett scored for the Lions.