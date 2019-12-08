Malik Harvey forced a fumble with little more than a minute to play to seal Woodrow Wilson’s 12-7 victory over Wall Township Sunday in the South/Central regional title game at Rutgers.
Harvey, a Northern Illinois recruit, also caught a touchdown pass for Woodrow Wilson (10-2), the two-time South Jersey Group 3 champion.
The Tigers had lost in this game last season, dropping a decision to Rumson-Fair Haven in what was known as the South/Central Group 3 Bowl Game in 2018.
The Tigers’ defense led the way, as senior linebacker Zihon Hendrickson generated two sacks and senior linebacker Muheem McCargo, a Temple recruit, made nine tackles.
Sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman passed for 221 yards for Woodrow Wilson, which finished the season with a five-game winning streak.
Wall Township (12-1) took a 7-6 lead into halftime. Kargman gave the Tigers the lead with a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the game.