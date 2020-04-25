As a true freshman at Georgia, Swift ran for 618 yards on just 81 carries while sharing time on a national finalist team with future NFL standouts Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Swift ran for more than 1,000 yards as both a sophomore and junior, joining Chubb, Michel, Knowshon Moreno, and Herschel Walker as the only backs in Georgia history to eclipse that mark in multiple seasons. He averaged 6.6 yards a carry for the Bulldogs.