The headline on the new release summed up the state of high school sports in New Jersey: “It’s game on!”
The NJSIAA, which oversees high school athletic competition in the state, on Thursday unveiled a plan to proceed with fall and winter sports during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Return-To-Sports plan, created by the NJSIAA’s Sports Advisory Task Force, calls for the start of practice for fall sports such as football, soccer, cross-country and tennis on September 14, with games set to begin in early October.
Indoor fall sports, such as gymnastics and girls’ volleyball, will be moved to a new season that will begin with practices Feb. 16 and competition on March 3. The guidance also sets Dec. 3 as the start date for practices in winter sports, with games to begin Dec. 21, and includes plans to “maximize the spring season” to account for the lack of competition in spring sports in 2020.
“Our kids need structured activity, and we believe that education-based high school sports is the best way to provide it,” NJSIAA Chief Operating Officer Colleen Maguire said. “Giving teenagers extra motivation to stay COVID-free promotes healthy outcomes for everyone.”
In a statement, the NJSIAA noted that “schedules will be condensed, competition will be local, out-of-state competition will be prohibited (unless a waiver is granted for exceptional circumstances) and post-season play will be limited and local, with no statewide championships.”
Football games are scheduled to begin Oct. 2. Heat acclimatization can begin for football teams on Friday, Sept. 11.
The football regular season is scheduled to run for six weeks, ending Nov. 7. Football playoffs will be held the weekends of Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 20-21-22, with four teams qualifying in each group and competition ending at the sectional championship level.
Seeding committees will be formed to create playoff fields, reducing the reliance on power points and other formulas.
“Just excited for the kids,” Seneca coach Bill Fisher said in a text message. “What they’ve had to go through -- nothing has been good -- this is the first good news they have had in six months!”
Soccer, field hockey and cross country also will have shortened playoff seasons that will end with sectional championships the weekend of Nov. 20-21-22.
The NJSIAA statement noted that if “circumstances change,” and fall sports are canceled that the organization will look to stage outdoor fall sports in the spring.