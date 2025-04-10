She didn’t even get a singlet in middle school. Now, this state champ is at the forefront of a booming sport.

Reagan Roxas’ first two seasons at Kingsway Regional ended with fifth- and fourth-place finishes at the NJSIAA girls’ state wrestling championships. Just over a month ago, it looked like a state title would slip out of her hands again at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

She fell behind, 4-0, against River Dell’s Jocelyn Danbe in the 120-pound title match. But in the third period, Roxas picked up seven unanswered points en route to a 7-4 decision that capped her 33-0 season.

“I’ve been down a lot this year,” Roxas said. “But I think I’ve gotten used to knowing that there’s always a way to change the score. I have composure. I got used to it.”

Added Dragons coach Fred Reynolds: “Reagan’s undefeated season, it just slowly happened for her one match at a time. I don’t think the focus was anything other than our goal to achieve the top of the podium, but that came week to week, that came month to month.”

Concerned with elementary school bullies, Roxas’ parents initially ushered her into jiu jitsu lessons to teach her how to defend herself. Roxas, a self-described “aggressive child,” quickly fell in love with the martial art. When she reached Kingsway Middle School, Roxas transitioned to wrestling to participate in a school sport.

With her new middle school devoid of a girls’ wrestling program, Roxas joined the boys’ team, hoping to participate to the fullest extent. The opposite happened.

“I would come home crying from practice every day because I wouldn’t get any practice time because the coaches wouldn’t let me practice with the boys, and I would always be the only girl,” Roxas said. “I didn’t have a singlet; all the boys had singlets. They were all nice and new, and I wore a T-shirt and shorts, and I got the bad headgear.

“I think that made me so strong to the point where nothing really bothers me now. I don’t really care what people think anymore in the sport of wrestling because I am who I am. I think I showed up this season, and I did my best, and I am the best now in my weight class.”

Roxas joined a young but strong Kingsway High School girls’ wrestling program in her freshman year. The program was established in 2018 — just four years before Roxas joined — and has grown in roster size every year as the sport booms nationwide. The Dragons found relatively quick success, too, as Kat Bott won the 151-pound state title in 2021.

“From freshman year, seeing how teams went from one [girl] in a boy-cut singlet to over or almost a full roster with full girls’ wrestling equipment has been insane,” said Kingsway senior McKenzie Markham. “That’s the most challenging part. Every year, there’s going to be people who come in as a freshman with more experience because [the sport] is getting more popular.”

The high school program gave Roxas the opportunity that she sought in middle school. After impressing coaches in her first practice as a freshman, she quickly moved up in the program and in state rankings. Roxas boasts a 98-11 record through three seasons.

“Reagan has evolved into this captain, leader, and, obviously, champion,” Reynolds said. “She’s wearing these hats really well. She supports her teammates. She’s the type of kid you want to have on your team to coach.”

After the referee raised Roxas’ arm, signaling her state championship, Roxas sprinted to her father and jumped into his arms. She then made her way to Reynolds and fellow coach Brent Dodulik, but they received a much different treatment.

In a preplanned celebration, Roxas dodged under Dodulik’s high-five attempt before grabbing him from behind and throwing him to the mat. She then side-checked Reynolds to the ground before strutting off.

“[I had] a little soreness the day after and a couple days later, but other than that, it was worth it,” Dodulik said. “I told Reagan’s mom [that] the neck pain will go away, but I don’t think I’ll ever be able to watch that clip at the end of the match without getting emotional.”