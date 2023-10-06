Owen J Roberts boys expect ‘big things’ and want to make a statement in basketball conference

It’s been quite a few years since the Owen J. Roberts boys basketball has generated a little buzz.

But third-year head coach Ben Condello, a 2014 OJR graduate, had a different feeling about his group this offseason.

“We’ve made one playoff appearance in 15 years, think about that,” Condello said. “And I think this year, I’d like to think we got a shot.”

The Wildcats went 6-16 last season and have gone a combined 18-41 during Condello’s first three seasons at the school. This offseason OJR has hung on against teams likes Dobbins Tech and William Penn (Del.).

“Seeing those things, kind of gives you the idea that if we put it all together we can do some solid things,” Condello said. “Having a mix of all different pieces makes this good, but it all starts with the culture and the leadership. Those things really set the table for everything.”

There’s optimism and commitment that’s been absent in previous seasons, said Luke Fryer, a senior point guard and four-year starter.

“I’ve never played in a playoff game in my three years that I’ve played so far, so that’s obviously a goal for me,” he added. “Commitment, hard work, and coming to practice everyday ready to go.”

Fryer has been an impact player for OJR since arriving as a scrawny freshman chucking threes from the volleyball line. He averaged 15.4 points last season and sits at 686 for his career — possibly capable of reaching the 1,000-point milestone if he can duplicate the success of last season. The Wildcats haven’t had a player reach that milestone since four-year varsity starter Matt Crider in 2014.

“This summer’s probably the hardest I’ve ever worked in my life,” Fryer said. “I was in the gym everyday. I think me being more of a better player, better point guard, better passer, less turnovers I think that would be big.”

The 5-10 point guard has a handful of Division-III programs show interest in him. The Wildcats haven’t had a player go to the next level since 2021 graudate Brody Bolyn (Penn State-Berks), who was a senior during Fryer’s freshman campaign.

“He really sets the example and shows what to look to be,” said junior wing Elijah Cline. “At practice, he always challenges everybody. He’s always competitive. … He makes you work harder.”

OJR will have to replace the contributions of Tyler Rossi (14.0 points) and Jackson Hansford (6.4 points) but Cline, a versatile 6-3 wing, is a player primed for a breakout season. Fryer, Cline and 6-2 forward Jack Cashman, who Condello describes as a “winning player,” provide a strong returning core.

“The big thing is the guys know me and I know them now,” Condello said. “We’ve built relationships. It all starts with relationships. Without relationships, you can’t accomplish anything good. … My three returning guys, we talk all the time. We’re constantly meeting, talking about what we can do to get better, how we can help the younger guys. Having those relationships, having those tough conversations, but having those meaningful conversations has done a lot for us.”

Younger players like sharpshooting sophomore Danny Walker and junior point guard Ryan Holmburg complement that trio well.

However, the PAC Liberty division has sneakily turned into one of the toughest in District with a representative in the Class 6A championship in three of the last four seasons, including last year’s runner-up Spring-Ford.

The Wildcats will have to knock off a few of the league’s heavy hitters in order to push for a spot in the league and district playoffs. Fryer and Cline noted that ensuring everyone stays involved on offense will be a key factor for them this season.

But to have a successful season, Cline said, is for there to be trust on both ends of the court.

“I feel like this year we’re going to have a strong season,” he added. “I feel like we’re going to be able to get above .500.”

“I really think that we could do some big things this year.”

This story was produced as part of a partnership between The Inquirer and City of Basketball Love, a nonprofit news organization that covers high school and college basketball in the Philadelphia area while also helping mentor the next generation of sportswriters. This collaboration will help boost coverage of the city’s vibrant amateur basketball scene, from the high school ranks up through the Big 5 and beyond.