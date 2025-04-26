Olympian Nia Akins takes first in the 800 meters on her former stomping ground

Saturday’s Penn Relays draws the attention of track and field fans from all over the world, as Olympians and World Champions compete at Franklin Field.

And as big name competitors raced through the finish line, the crowd roared for the local athletes who finished first in multiple events.

University of Pennsylvania alum and U.S. national champion Nia Akins cruised to first place in the Olympic development women’s 800 meters with 2 minutes, 49 seconds.

Akins is a decorated runner in the event. She’s won a total of four national championships between the indoor and outdoor season and competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she finished 10th.

Returning to the track she called home from 2016-2020, Akins displayed the same level of dominance, although this time with the title of Olympian. Despite the accolades the San Diego native has collected over five years since graduating from Penn, the former nursing student said Franklin Field still fells like home.

“It doesn’t feel any different. I still feel like I’m in a Penn uniform sometimes out here,” said Akins. “It feels like a breath of fresh air to be back out here. Especially after [the World Championships], which is high pressure and a big meet, to just be out here at home and have fun is honestly a blessing.”

After her four years in University City, Akins also knew where she was headed to celebrate her win.

“There’s this place called Goldie that makes tahini milkshakes that I am obsessed with,” she said. “It’s a very niche thing, but I’m going to get a tahini milkshake.”

Another participant also enjoyed a home track advantage on Saturday, as Penn junior high jumper Kampton Kam soared to the top of the podium with a height of 7 feet and 2 ½ inches.

Kam’s victory marked the first time since 2014 that a Penn high jumper took first place at the Penn Relays, something Kam was aware of in the aftermath of his victory.

Competing on his home track, Kam said, had both athletic and academic advantages.

“It was great to be on home soil with the crowd,” said Kam. “School is kind of busy, we’re in finals season so I was busy with projects, so it’s nice to be home, we don’t have to travel. I just woke up this morning, rolled down here and didn’t think too much about it.”

Kam, a native of Singapore who recently set the national record for his home country, took home the gold watch, despite a torrential rain beginning in the middle of his competition.

Other Philadelphia area competitors who finished first included Rutgers pole vaulter Chloe Timberg.

The Doylestown native and 2024 Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year finished at an impressive 14 feet 7 ½ inches, six inches above second placer Avery Hilliard of Cornell.