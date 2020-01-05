The basketball was a blur — from Dayon Polk to Caleb Carter to Anquan Hill, who put an exclamation point on the sequence with a dunk.
“We love to move the ball,” Hill said after Archbishop Carroll’s 76-48 victory over visiting Devon Prep on Sunday in a Philadelphia Catholic League game. “If we’re selfish, we’re not going to be as good a team as we can be.”
Crisp ball movement on offense and feisty on-the-ball defense made the difference for Archbishop Carroll (9-1, 4-0 league), the No. 8 team in the Inquirer Top 10 rankings.
Hill, a 6-foot-8 junior who recently picked up a scholarship offer from St. Joseph’s, led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. He knocked down three three-pointers and threw down three dunks.
Freshman point guard Dean Coleman-Newsome generated 16 points with a trio of three-pointers and five assists, and junior John Camden added 11 points for Archbishop Carroll.
As a team, the Patriots collected 18 assists on 26 buckets.
“We preach it all the time,” Archbishop Carroll coach Francis Bowe said of the Patriots’ unselfish play. “We really have some talented kids and sometimes in this coaching profession it’s difficult to get players with that skill level to share.
“They enjoy doing it, too. They always like seeing someone else succeed.”
The Patriots’ team-first approach was evident for 32 minutes. Even in the game’s last four minutes, Archbishop Carroll regulars were popping off the bench, cheering for the team’s reserves.
“That’s what makes me most proud,” Bowe said. “A lot of teams do that ‘One-two-three-family’ stuff. We really mean it. We do a lot of stuff off the court together and it’s a bond.”
The victory kept Archbishop Carroll atop the standings as the PCL is about to heat up.
“I can’t wait for it,” Hill said of the heart of the PCL season. “I can’t wait to show the Catholic League we’re one of the best teams here.”
The 6-1 Coleman-Newsome showed a strong handle, great vision and the ability to knock down jumpers from distance.
Another Archbishop Carroll freshman, 6-0 guard Dayon Pollk, bounced off the bench and scored eight with a three-pointer. He also dished three assists and grabbed a pair of rebounds, showing great floor presence.
“I’m very proud of both of them,” Bowe said. “It’s difficult in this league, whether you are playing Devon Prep or [Archbishop] Wood, throwing freshmen out there is not easy to do."
Coleman-Newsome, who lives in Upper Darby, has developed into the Patriots’ floor leader just 10 games into his career. He’s a top student who already has generated Ivy League interest, according to Bowe.
“My teammates got my back, they trust me with the rock and allow me to do what I do,” Coleman-Newsome said. “I just like getting everyone involved.”
Hill on Coleman-Newsome: “He’s a great point guard. For him to just be a freshman and just getting used to this high school competition, he’s been doing amazing.”
Coleman-Newsome on competition in the PCL: “I’m really looking forward to it, playing against the top players and trying to make my game better.”
Junior Eamon Walsh and senior Jack Samms each scored 11 for Devon Prep (4-2, 1-2). . . . Archbishop Carroll senior forward Tairi Ketner, a Bryant recruit, sat out with a finger injury. Bowe said Ketner should be back in the lineup in the near future. . . . Archbishop Carroll is off until a Friday night clash with PCL opponent Father Judge, then will meet Montverde (Fla.) Academy, the No. 1 team in MaxPreps Xcellent 25 national rankings, at the Metroshore Classic showcase Saturday night at Toms River (N.J.) North. “It should be a great experience for our guys,” Bowe said of playing Montverde Academy.
Devon Prep 11 7 8 22 – 48
Archbishop Carroll 17 14 28 17 – 76
DP: Nick Perullo 1, Chris Patton 6, Eamon Walsh 11, Lucas Orchard 7, Kevin Walton 2, Jake Kenney 4, Dan Brown 3, Justin Klauder 3, Jack Samms 11.
AC: John Camden 11, Anquan Hill 22, Dean Coleman-Newsome 16, Amiri Stewart 7, Caleb Cater 6, Dayon Polk 8, Jake Warren 2, Matt Evans 1, Ryan Park 1, Nick Lamey 2.