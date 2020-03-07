The difference between the Archbishop Carroll’s girls’ basketball team that contended for a PIAA Class 5A championship for the last three years and this year’s team is like night and day. But a new tradition has to start somewhere and perhaps it started at Methacton on Saturday afternoon.
The Patriots got 17 points from sophomore guard Grace O’Neill and 13 more from senior forward Erin Sweeney to hold off Mount St. Joseph, 47-41, in the opening round of the Class 5A tournament.
With the win, Carroll (15-10) advances to the second round on Wednesday at a place and time to be determined. The Magic finished their season with an 18-8 record.
With just two seniors on the roster, the Patriots are getting acclimated to what it takes to win in the state tournament.
“They were more seasoned,” Carroll coach Renie Shields said of last year’s team. “This team is young. They’re not seasoned yet to situations in games.”
One who is seasoned is Sweeney, who was key to the Patriots’ victory.
“Obviously, we don’t have a lot of experience,” Sweeney said. “They’re young. People don’t really know how big these games are. They’re kind like do or die.”
The Mount, the No. 3 seed from District 1, gave the Patriots, who came into the tournament as the third-place team from District 12, all they could handle. The Magic grabbed their biggest lead of the game, 15-6, when senior guard Lauren Vesey (13 points) hit a shot in the lane with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
But Carroll rallied and finally took the lead for good, 23-21, when O’Neill drained a pair of free throws. The Mount cut the lead to 38-35 when senior Taylor Sistrunk converted a free throw, but a three pointer by Sweeney with 5 minutes, 41 seconds left in regulation was enough to keep the Magic at arm’s length.
Archbishop Carroll 9 14 15 9 - 47
Mount St. Joseph 15 6 9 11 - 41
AC: Grace O’Neill 17, Erin Sweeney 13, Taylor Wilson 9, Maggie Grant 3, Meg Sheridan 3, Rose Henry 2.
MSJ: Lauren Vesey 13, Kelly Rothenberg 9, Audrey Bryce 8, Grace Niekelski 6, Georgia Pickett 4, Taylor Sistrunk 1.