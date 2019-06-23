Rahsool Diggins and Daeshon Shepherd have shared both high school and AAU courts for the last three years, and now they share some of the same college offers.
The Archbishop Wood basketball teammates are entering their junior years and both got scholarship offers from Quinnipiac University on June 15. It is one of Shepherd’s eight offers and Diggins’ sixth, with several other schools showing interest. Shepherd has also been offered by Temple, Towson, and Hofstra. Diggins has gotten offers from La Salle, Hofstra, and Sienna.
But their lists are expected to grow over the season.
Archbishop Wood is one of a few dozen teams playing in Philly Live, a basketball showcase event in which schools compete in front of college coaches at Thomas Jefferson University. It is the first year college coaches are permitted to attend high school summer tournaments after am NCAA rule change.
Shepherd said he’s received interest from Villanova and George Washington recently. The 6-foot-5 swingman is an athletic slasher who can finish in traffic.
Against Immaculate Conception Saturday, Shepherd pulled off a highlight dunk, finishing a two-hand slam over Amare’e Marshall.
“I’m looking for a great coaching staff, great culture, great facility, academics, too,” Shepherd said on what he’s prioritizing during the recruiting process.
Diggins has also heard from George Washington and defending national champion Virginia recently. At 6-3, Diggins is a shifty point guard with tight ball handling and creative finishing skills.
“I’m a real crafty player,” Diggins said. “I like to score, but I’m working on getting other people involved, too. ... I’m trying to become more of a leader, more vocal, working on the mid-range.
“And I want to win something this year.”
The Vikings are a young team comprised mostly of incoming juniors. Last season, they lost to Bishop McDevitt in the Catholic League quarterfinals and to Moon High School in the PIAA Class 5A state championship.
Led by Diggins, Shepherd, and junior point guard Jaylen Stinson, Wood should be one of the biggest challengers for the Catholic League championship at the Palestra and a state title.
“I think we’ll have a good run in the PCL,” Diggins said. “I think we can make it to the Palestra this year.”