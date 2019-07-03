Even in a summer scrimmage, Lynn Greer III is fighting for every inch.
The son of former Temple star Lynn Greer forced a referee to blow his whistle a second time because Greer, battling for a loose ball, must not have heard the first one.
“He’s a winner,” Roman Catholic coach Matt Griffin said of the senior guard. “We came in together. We’ve won 68 games together."
At Philly Live, a recent basketball showcase event at Thomas Jefferson University at which schools compete in front of college coaches, Greer played well enough to pick up even more offers from several high-major colleges. He now holds offers from, among others, Villanova, Penn State, Iowa, Florida, Temple and St. Joseph’s.
Greer’s backcourt mate at Roman, sophomore Justice Williams, also picked up some impressive offers after the showcase. He added Miami and Florida to his list that already included Penn State, Xavier and Maryland.
The Cahillites have won two straight Catholic League championships, but the team is losing Seth Lundy (Penn State) and Hakim Hart (Maryland). So Greer is assuming an expanded leadership role, and Williams and sophomore star Jalen Duren are two key cogs in Roman’s starting lineup.
“He’s taken on a role as a senior this year by leading us,” Williams said of Greer. “He’s a senior this year. That’s what he has to do.”
Greer is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound lead guard who directs traffic and competes hard on both ends even if the game doesn’t count. He’s explosive with the ability to collapse a defense and make quick passes in tight quarters.
Griffin praised Greer’s athleticism.
"He’s already a strong kid, and he’s got great playmaking ability,” Griffin said. “His ability to get into the paint is special. It creates havoc. It attracts defenders, and he can decide where to go from there.”
After a solid freshman season, Williams has been making significant strides as the secondary guard in Roman’s starting lineup. He has grown to 6-3 and can shoot from the perimeter as well as drive and create for his teammates.
He spent the offseason working on his defensive strength while continuing to sharpen his offensive game.
“He’s got great athletic ability, can dunk with either hand, can explode down the court,” Griffin said. “He’s one of the quickest guys I’ve seen getting from one side of the court to the other. He’s got a great mid-range game. We’re going to really rely on him to score and make plays for others.”
Getting such an early start on his recruitment and watching Lundy, Hart and Greer go through the process before him has proven useful to Williams.
“I have a good understanding of what colleges I want to go to,” he said. “I’m looking for a coach and a program that will keep it straight with me so I know what I can do, but also a family environment.”