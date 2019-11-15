Neumann Goretti star guard Diamond Johnson is scheduled to announce her college choice on Saturday night at 7:30, and she is expected to choose from among South Carolina, North Carolina State, Rutgers, Boston College and Virginia.
Named the 2019 Pennsylvania Gatorade girls’ basketball player of the year and the PIAA Class 3A player of the year by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Association, Johnson is a 5-foot-6 lead guard and known for her speed, ball handling and scoring.
She is ranked among the top high school players in the country by ESPN, prospectsnation.com and other college basketball recruiting experts.
Johnson, who had a 3.57 GPA last school year, averaged 28.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.0 steals last season. She was named the most valuable player in the Philadelphia Catholic League and scored 54 points in an 88-79 win over Imhotep Charter in the 3A city championship game.