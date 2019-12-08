Jayla Robinson scored a game-high 35 points and went 19-21 from the line to lead the Mastery North girls’ basketball team past Hatboro-Horsham, 67-53, on Saturday. The Pumas outscored the Hatters 28-9 in the fourth quarter, as Alice Hall netted a team-high 16 points for Hatboro-Horsham.
Audenried beat Westinghouse, 43-39, as the game was called with 1 minute, 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter due to a person in the stands from another game beginning to argue and threaten referees. Naja Limsden had 32 points for the Rockets.
Aleah Snead had a game-high 24 points while Carmen Williams chipped in with 16 to lead Penn Charter past Shipley, 68-44. Sanaa Redmond scored her 1,000th career point in the loss.
Denae Carter’s 12 points led St. Basil to a 36-20 win over Souderton in the Jim Church Classic final, helping Carter earn tournament MVP honors. Kelly Grant scored 9 in the win and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Carly Mulvaney was named MVP of the game in Jenkintown’s 61-22 win over Springfield (M) in the Oreland Lions Tournament final. The Drakes took a commanding 46-13 lead at halftime.
Cadence Kelly netted 25 points in Germantown Friends’ 72-40 win over Parkway Northwest in the Germantown Community Tournament final.
Eight players scored for Merion Mercy in its 45-37 win over St. Hubert. The Golden Bears got off to a sluggish start, falling behind 11-3 after the first quarter before holding the Bambies to just 15 total points in the second half.
Nicole Timko’s 19 points led Methacton to a 54-40 win over Ridley in the 12th Anuual Lady Warrior Classic Championship. Sydney Tornetta added 14 points and 10 rebounds, as Sydney Hargrove had 9 rebounds.
Julia Kreider netted 16 points while 10 other players scored points for Pennridge in a 65-20 win over Southern Lehigh. The Rams held Southern Lehigh scoreless in the first quarter on the way to a 38-10 halftime lead.
Radnor beat Penn Wood, 61-49, as Ellie Mueller had 29 points and 8 rebounds while Brienne Williams netted 18 and and dished out 4 assists. Shale Smith had 18 for the Patriots.
Kaylie Griffin and Sophia Coleman combined for 28 points to lead Gwynedd-Mercy past Central Bucks South, 53-36. Sarah White added 11 points.
Abington Friends beat Springside Chestnut Hill, 60-39. Kendall Hodges scored 17 points while Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes and Paige Mott combined for 25.
Caleb Dorsey’s team-high 18 points led Hill School past Penn Charter, 72-63. Ryan Holmes moved up to eighth in the Penn Charter all-time scorers list, netting 29 points in the loss. Holmes passed Zach Zeglinski and Sean Knitter and is now one point away from tying Billy Soens.
Christian Clover netted 17 points and Jameel Brown added 13 to lead Haverford past Academy of New Church, 54-44. Anthony McCall scored a game-high 21 points for the Lions.
Phil-Mont Christian held Jenkintown to single digits in all four quarters in its 43-21 win. Trevor Tipton scored 16 points, while David Olinger tallied 15. The Falcons outscored the Drakes 21-10 in the second half.
Alex Dietz and Michael Farley combined for 31 points to lift Central Bucks South over Perkiomen Valley, 61-47. Seven other players got on the board for the Titans in the win.
Jack Hamilton led Central Bucks East with 12 points in its 59-42 win over Truman. Chris Charlton, Joe Jackman and Jason Markowitz scored 11 points apiece for the Patriots, who held Truman to just two points in the first quarter.
Anquan Hill’s double-double led Archbishop Carroll past Pennsbury, 48-34. Hill netted a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while blocking 5 shots in the win. Caleb Carter added 13 points for the Patriots.
Aidan Carroll, Marquis Tomlin and Saahir Lee combined for 33 points as Penncrest beat Church Farm, 55-21. The Lions held the Griffins scoreless in the second quarter, taking a 24-6 lead at halftime. Denzel Atkinson-Boyer grabbed 10 rebounds, while Justin Potts had 9. Lee dished out 4 assists and recorded 2 steals.
Sam Brown scored 19 points while James Simples netted 12 in Lower Merion’s 61-55 win over Abington. Manir Waller tallied 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks for Abington.
Beckett Sanderson scored a game-high 22 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking 6 shots in Masterman’s 63-43 win over Belmont.
Jeff Woodward and Erik Timko combined for 48 points to lead Methacton past Malvern Prep, 67-53.
Symire Priester’s game-high 20 points led Sankofa Freedom over Valley Forge, 67-57. Canaan Boswell notched 15 points for the Warriors.
Six players tallied double-digit scoring in Olney’s 80-55 win over Conwell-Egan. Zion Keys led the Trojans with 21 points.
Regjon Knight’s 31-point outing helped lift Mastery North over String Theory, 59-54. Kylil Turner netted 19 points, while Michael Varallo had 11 for String Theory.
Mika Munari scored 11 points and Teddy Spratt had 10 for Central Bucks West in its 56-53 win over Spring-Ford. Zack Skrocki and Pat Kovaleski combined for 29 points for the Rams.