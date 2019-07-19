Former West Catholic football coach Brian Fluck was charged with theft and related offenses Friday for allegedly stealing more than $65,000 from the Philadelphia City All-Star Football Game, according to a press release from attorney general Josh Shapiro’s office.
Fluck, 49, one of the most accomplished high school football coaches in Philadelphia Catholic League history, turned himself into Philadelphia police Friday, per the release.
Fluck’s attorney has yet to respond to a request for comment.
The charges come after a 4-month investigation by the Office of Attorney General’s Public Corruption Section with assistance from the Office of Inspector General for the Philadelphia School District.
In February, the Inquirer reported that Fluck had stepped down as president of the All-Star Game’s executive committee amid an internal investigation into missing funds.
According to its website, the City All-Star football game, which began supporting students athletes in 1975, has given grants of “more than $400,000 to over 600 Philadelphia students.”
After its initial reporting, the Inquirer was contacted by several former athletes and their family members about scholarship monies that were never received.
The missing scholarships, according to the families, ranged from $300 to at least $3,000.
According to the release, Fluck acted as president and treasurer of the All-Star Game from 2005 to 2018, and allegedly wrote checks to himself from the All-Star Game account and then deposited them into his personal bank account.
Between September 2007 and September 2018, he also allegedly wrote 36 checks to himself, totaling $63,800, per the state’s investigation. He also allegedly deposited more than $2000 in cash that he collected from the game into his personal bank account.
Fluck was specifically charged with “Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds Received,” according to the release.
“The defendant was entrusted to oversee a football game, but he stands charged with abusing this authority to steal from kids and enrich himself,” Shapiro said in the release. “Families and spectators gave their hard-earned money to the game and expected the funds to be handled responsibly, not diverted into the pockets of the person who was supposed to be managing the funds. My Office will continue to investigate and prosecute instances of public corruption wherever we find them.”
In an email, Fortunato Perri Jr., the attorney for the other members of the All-Star Game’s executive committee said, “The Board has moved beyond past issues and will continue to provide young athletes the opportunity to showcase their talent in the City All Star Game.”
Despite the All-Star Game’s uncertain future due to the scandal, members of the high school football community and their supporters came together and ensured the game was successfully played in May.
West Catholic first put Fluck on paid administrative leave. In March, the school decided not to retain him as football coach.
During his tenure at West Catholic (1999 to 2018), Fluck won 169 games and 16 championships, and coached more than 50 All-City players, including three who played in the NFL. He has won nine Catholic League football championships, six city championships, and a state championship in 2010.